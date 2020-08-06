Community Calendar August 6, 2020

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call 828 349-4357 or 828 837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 6-mile hike on Friday, Aug. 7, with an elevation change 300 ft., to Straight Fork in Big Cove outside of Cherokee. Walk along a lovely creek to the horse camp. Meet at Bi-Lo parking lot in Franklin at 8:30 a.m. The hike is limited to no more than ten people. For more information and reservations, call leader Katharine Brown, (828)421- 4178.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 6-mile hike on Saturday, Aug. 8, with an elevation change 520 ft., to Martin’s Creek Falls on the Georgia Bartram Trail, beginning at Warwoman Dell, crossing the highway to Becky Branch Falls, continuing along the creek, passing interesting rock formations, to have lunch at Martin Creek Falls and return. Meet at the Smoky Mtn. Visitor Center at 8:30 a.m. or at 9:00 a.m. at Warwoman Dell. The hike is limited to no more than ten people. For more information and reservations, call leader Robin Lurie, (954)632-7270.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 3-mile hike on Sunday, Aut. 9, with an elevation change 500 ft., on the Wayah Loop, starting at Wayah Bald tower, hiking north on the Appalachian Trail to the Bartram Trail, and coming back through the “bald” for a spectacular view. Meet at Westgate Plaza in Franklin at 10 a.m. The hike is limited to no more than ten people. For more information and reservations, call leader Gail Lehman, (828)524-5298.

Death Cafe will meet on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wayfarers Unity Chapel, 182 Wayfarer Lane, Dillard, GA. We will meet on the back deck following CDC COVID guidelines which include use of face masks, six-foot distancing, hand sanitizer and cleaning protocols. Rain cancels.This is a group-directed discussion with one agenda: Be an open, respectful and confidential forum to talk about death. The objective, is “to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most out of their finite lives.” The facilitator will be Jan Brewer, M.A., CMT. For more information, call Jan at (510)684-5555 or vivsit www.deathcafe.com

Highlands Biological Foundation’s Virtual Zahner Lectures will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13: “I Have Been Assigned the Single Bird: A Daughter’s Memoir” with naturalist, activist, and Florida writer Susan Cerulean. Registration is required. For more information or to register for one of our Zahner webinars, visit the website at www.highlandsbiological.org or call us at (828)526-2623.

Senior Center Zoom Classes will begin in August, at the Crawford Senior Center will be hosting 14 Zoom classes. Zoom classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon County Schools is offering meal pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the following locations: Mountain View Intermediate School, South Macon Elementary School, Iotla Valley Elementary School, Franklin High School and Nantahala School. If you have questions regarding the meal pickup service, contact School Nutrition Director David Lightner at david.lightner@macon.k12.nc.us or by calling (828)524-3314 ext. 1010.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

NC Pre-K program through Macon County Schools is now taking applications for the 2020-2021 school year. A child is eligible for NC PreK if they turned four on or before August 31 of the program year (2020), but is not yet five years of age and the family meets income guidelines. Anyone who is interested in applying for a NC Pre-K spot or has questions on eligibility requirements, contact Valerie Norton ASAP at (828)524-3314 ext. 1041.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell St. is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where folks can drive up and get a box of food. No paperwork; no questions asked. Backpacks are delivered to the schools on Fridays and the bus drivers take the regular lunch and also the backpacks to the families on their Friday deliveries.

Five Fire Departments in Macon County – Nantahala, Cullasaja, Sky Valley, Clarks Chapel, and Burningtown – are open Monday thru Fridays for drive up deliveries from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone who needs food. The fire departments and CareNet have plenty of food and MANNA is making deliveries from Asheville twice a month. No one should be going hungry; the food is plentiful.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.