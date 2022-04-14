Community Calendar for April 14, 2022

Nantahala Hiking Club will meet on Thursday, April 14, 6 p.m., in the Macon County library meeting room. Rob Gudger, Wildlife Biologist (NC State), outdoorsman and avid naturalist will bring Wayah, one of his three wolves. All NHC meetings are free and open to the public.

Valley River Arts Guild will be offering a Pour Painting Class for Kids ages 10 to 17, on Saturday, April 16, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Mosaic Art for Children, Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Murphy Art Center. Classes are open to the public. For more information, call (828)360-3038.

Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Graduation and Mortgage Burning will be held on Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m., at 336 Living Hope Way, Franklin. There will be worship, a message from the word, a short video, and the graduate giving his testimony. The mortgage burning and a reception will be at the end of the graduation ceremony. The public is invited to attend. For more information about the program go to www.livinghopeway.com or call (828)524-2157.

Maidens Chapel Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday April 16, at 3 p.m. The hunt is free to the public. Refreshments after the hunt. The church is located at 230 Maidens Chapel Rd.

East Franklin Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday April 16, 2 p.m. The church is located at Lakeside Dr.

Nantahala Hiking Club on Saturday, April 16, will hike to Winding Stair Gap to Panther Gap on the Appalachian Trail. Pass a waterfall and at mile one a camping area and two stream crossings. Hiking sticks are helpful. Have lunch at Panther Gap looking out to the east. Meet at Westgate Plaza, at 9 a.m., to carpool. Bring windbreaker jacket and hat, lunch, snacks and fluids as needed. Hiking sticks are helpful. Visitors and good dogs are welcome. No reservations are needed. For more information or bad weather, call leader David Stearns at (828)349-7361.

Jackson County NC NAACP Online Meeting will be held on Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. The topic will be “The May North Carolina Primaries: What’s at stake in local elections.” All are welcome. Email jcnaacp54ab@gmail.com to receive instructions to join online.

Nantahala Hiking Club on Sunday, April 17, will hike to Rock Gap on the AT hiking south to Glassmine Gap, in and out hike. Pass by Rock Gap shelter, climbing to a ridge that overlooks Allison Watts community. Wildflowers should be blooming. For reservations and information, call leader Katharine Brown (828)421-4718.

Democratic Women of Macon County Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 5 p.m., at Noah’s Play and Train,

Franklin High School Percussion Camp and Auditions will be held on April 19, 4:30 to 5:30, Thursday, April 21, 4:30 to 6:30, Tuesday, April 26, 4:30 to 6:30 and Thursday, April 28, 4:30 to 6:30. Open to all rising 9th to 12th graders at FHS and MEC. For more information, contact Daniel Ball at daniel.ball@macon.k12.nc.us or call (919)428-1104.

BearWise Co-exist Safely with Bears will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 6 p.m. in the Macon County Public Library Meeting Room. Ashley Hobbs with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will discuss the natural history of black bears in western North Carolina and how you can use that information to safely coexist with these North Carolina treasures. For more tips on how to coexist with bears visit: bearwise.org

Prentiss Church Food Pantry will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane. For more information, call (828)369-3885.

Vaya Health Class – I’m All Covered Up: What You Need to Know About Hoarding will be held on Thursday, April 21,1:30 p.m. in the Macon County Public Library Meeting Room. I’m covered up’ is not just about the physical retention of things. More importantly, it’s about emotional components that won’t allow release. This presentation examines causes, symptoms, and adaptive treatment and care methods for those dealing with hoarding behavior. A focus is placed on the aged population. Register for this in-person VAYA Health class at https://www.vayahealth.com/calendar/ or call the library (828)524-3600.

The Coalition to stop Cruelty to all Domestic Animals will hold its second meeting Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m., at 189 Highlands Rd., Franklin. The coalition seeks committed individuals who witness neglect and/or abuse of an animal and want to help, take pictures, if possible, of the animal and email along with any questions to: ainc@dnet.net. Names can be kept anonymous, if preferred.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, April 27, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

The Town of Franklin Water/Sewer Division will have temporary road closures through Friday, April 29, on West Palmer Street in front of the Franklin Fire Department and on Maple Street, and the intersection of Commerce Street and West Palmer to improve an existing sewer line. Signage will be in place for the closure area and detours. Information will be shared via social media on the Police and Fire Department pages and will be updated on the town’s website. For more information, call Public Works Department at (828)524-2516 x 397

Highlands Nature Center invites birders of all skill levels to join Nature Center staff on Wednesday and Saturday mornings till May 7 from 8 to 9 a.m. for an easy walk around campus to find what birds have arrived in Highlands. Interested participants will meet at the Highlands Biological Station’s North Campus at 111 Lower Lake Rd. The walks are weather dependent. Binoculars will be provided and masks are encouraged. No registration is necessary. For more information, visit highlandsbiological.org.

Thursday Painters has moved to Mondays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Uptown Gallery located at 30 East Main Street in Franklin. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Bring your project and supplies and a bag lunch. For more information, call Pat Mennenger (828)421-5194 or Uptown Gallery (828)349-4607.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.