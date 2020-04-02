Community Calendar for April 2, 2020

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call 828 349-4357 or 828 837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

Franklin Covenant Church would like to announce a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. Deliveries are Monday’s and Thursdays each week. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com

Adult Day Care at the Senior Center is closed until further notice. This action is consistent with other adult day cares in the region and across the state as they are either in the process of have already ceased providing this service.

All AARP Tax-Aide sites in Western North Carolina, as well as across the state and nation, are suspending their operations until further notice. Taxpayers with appointments will be contacted to cancel their appointments. As coronavirus (COVID-19) developments change hour by hour, AARP Foundation is doing its part to flatten the curve of transmission. A top priority for the volunteer organization is ensuring we are protecting those most at risk, including our volunteers and taxpayers. They will continue to assess whether they can open again in some or all sites for the remainder of the tax season and if the tax season is extended.

Nantahala Hiking Club Hikes have been canceled until further notice.

Macon County Care Network is here to serve any in need, we have made a few changes to our operations. They will be switching from the client choice food pantry to a pre packed box of food. Clients will come to the outside window sign in and get their food. The soup café will be feeding the homeless every day. Backpack program will continue as usual. This is to protect their clients, volunteers and staff. Any one in need is encouraged to come and get assistance. The thrift store will be closed until further notice.

Gastric Bypass Support Group will not meet in April.

Macon County Clerk of Court’s Office is suspending passport applications until April 15. Check travel.state.gov for facilities that are currently accepting applications..

Franklin Golf Association meets on Thursdays, 8:30 a.m., at the Franklin Golf Course. For more information, call Franklin Golf Course at (828)524-2288.

Taste of Scotland and Celtic Festival scheduled for June 19 and 20 has been cancelled. The next Taste of Scotland is scheduled for June 18 through 20, 2021.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.