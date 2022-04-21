Community Calendar for April 21, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Franklin High School Percussion Camp and Auditions will be held on Thursday, April 21, 4:30 to 6:30, Tuesday, April 26, 4:30 to 6:30 and Thursday, April 28, 4:30 to 6:30. Open to all rising 9th to 12th graders at FHS and MEC. For more information, contact Daniel Ball at daniel.ball@macon.k12.nc.us or call (919)428-1104.

Prentiss Church Food Pantry will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane. For more information, call (828)369-3885.

Vaya Health Class – I’m All Covered Up: What You Need to Know About Hoarding will be held on Thursday, April 21,1:30 p.m. in the Macon County Public Library Meeting Room. I’m covered up’ is not just about the physical retention of things. More importantly, it’s about emotional components that won’t allow release. This presentation examines causes, symptoms, and adaptive treatment and care methods for those dealing with hoarding behavior. A focus is placed on the aged population. Register for this in-person VAYA Health class at https://www.vayahealth.com/calendar/ or call the library (828)524-3600.

American Legion 108 Spring Fling Dance with DJ Don will be held on Friday, April 22, 7 to 10, at 614 West Main St.

The Coalition to stop Cruelty to all Domestic Animals will hold its second meeting Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m., at 189 Highlands Rd., Franklin. The coalition seeks committed individuals who witness neglect and/or abuse of an animal and want to help, take pictures, if possible, of the animal and email along with any questions to: ainc@dnet.net. Names can be kept anonymous, if preferred.

Valley River Arts Guild will be offering a Mosaic Art for Children, on Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a Fearless Watercolors for Adult Beginners, on Saturday, April 30, 1 to 4 p.m. at Murphy Art Center. Classes are open to the public. For more information, call (828)360-3038.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Members of the Otto Community Development Organization invite volunteers to help a neighbor clean up her property on the Georgia Rd., Hwy 441. Saturday, April 23, at 8 a.m. Gather at Tyler’s Motel in Otto, and bring gloves, rakes, brooms, garden tools, buckets. Spend the morning working with others to improve Otto. Donations are accepted to offset the cost of two dumpsters. For more information, call John Shearl (828)342-6289.

Cullasaja Community Association Spring Cleanup Workday will be held on Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m., at the community building.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike on Saturday, April 23 to Whitewater River Gorge to Bad Creek Project. Hike point to point through many spring wildflowers. We will be scrambling over roots and rocks, crossing a bridge with a waterfall on the other side along the Whitewater River. Meet at Cashiers Recreation Park at 10 a.m. For more information, call leader Susan Kettles at (828)743-1079 or cell (828)399-0090.

The Friends of the Greenway Spring Spruce-Up will be held on Sunday, April 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. The group will wash the picnic tables, clean the signs, and pick-up trash with assistance from the Franklin High School Track team. The Greenway and our community will be the recipient of their service project effort. In addition, Tony Ward, Western Regional Program Coordinator for MountainTrue will lead an adult group to work on eradicating invasive plants including privet in a designated section of the trail.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike on Sunday, April 24, to Hamilton Gardens at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds See beautiful azaleas and rhododendrons. For more information and reservations, call leader Gail Lehman at (828)524-5298.

Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church Food Pantry will be held on Wednesday, April 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. The church is located at 86 E. Hickory Knoll Rd. For more information, call the church at (828)369-9300 or Jannie at (813)305-9433.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, April 27, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

The Town of Franklin Water/Sewer Division will have temporary road closures through Friday, April 29, on West Palmer Street in front of the Franklin Fire Department and on Maple Street, and the intersection of Commerce Street and West Palmer to improve an existing sewer line. Signage will be in place for the closure area and detours. Information will be shared via social media on the Police and Fire Department pages and will be updated on the town’s website. For more information, call Public Works Department at (828)524-2516 x 397

Women’s History Trail Ice Cream Social will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2 to 4:30 p.m., at the Tassee Shelter on the Franklin Greenway. Volunteers and supporters are invited and folks who are interested are welcome.Updates on the Trail and the sculpture project, “Sowing the Seeds of the Future.” RSVP Mary Polanski at (828)349-0201 or email marypolanski@gmail.com.

North Shore Cemetery Association, in cooperation with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, will be hosting a decoration at Woody and Hoyle Cemeteries on Sunday, May 1. Decorations are held rain or shine. To attend this decoration, you will need to drive to the Cable Cove Parking Area off NC Hwy 28 near Fontana Village and catch the boat shuttle at 7:30 a.m. or you may catch the boat at Wilderness Marina (Flat Branch) at 9:30 a.m. Another option is hiking in via the Lakeshore Trail from the Lakeview Drive Trailhead: 2 ½ miles generally taking a little over an hour. For a more detailed description, the latest information, or cancellations, please check www.facebook.com/NorthShoreCemeteryDecorations

Highlands Nature Center invites birders of all skill levels to join Nature Center staff on Wednesday and Saturday mornings till May 7 from 8 to 9 a.m. for an easy walk around campus to find what birds have arrived in Highlands. Interested participants will meet at the Highlands Biological Station’s North Campus at 111 Lower Lake Rd. The walks are weather dependent. Binoculars will be provided and masks are encouraged. No registration is necessary. For more information, visit highlandsbiological.org.

Free Sports Physicals will be held on Wednesday May 18, 2 p.m., at Franklin High School, 100 Panther Dr. All rising 6th-12th grade students that will participate in NCHSAA sanctioned sports, must undergo a state-mandated sports physical prior to trying out for any sport. Parents/Guardians should plan to attend the sports physical, in order to answer questions the medical team may have during the exam. For more information, contact Lynette.Gibson@HCAHealthcare.com and Justin.Byland@HCAHealthcare.com

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. To speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Thursday Painters has moved to Mondays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Uptown Gallery located at 30 East Main Street in Franklin. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Bring your project and supplies and a bag lunch. For more information, call Pat Mennenger (828)421-5194 or Uptown Gallery (828)349-4607.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.