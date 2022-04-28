Community Calendar for April 28, 2021

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Franklin Covenant Church Drive through Hot Lunch, Food Pantry and prayer as requested will be held on Saturday, April 30, starting at 11 a.m., 265 Belleview Park Rd.

Nantahala Hiking Club on Saturday, April 30, to Darnell Creek Trail near Rabun Gap, GA. Darnell and Ramey Creeks make a loop hike where we will see waterfalls and many cascades. Ramey Creek Falls is 45′. There is a creek crossing where you will most likely have to wade across. Meet at the Smoky Mountain Visitor Center at 10 a.m. For more information, call Laura Lauffer (919)444-1478.

Valley River Arts Guild will be offering a Fearless Watercolors for Adult Beginners, on Saturday, April 30, 1 to 4 p.m., a class for children to make Mothers’ Day and Fathers’ Day Cards, on Saturday, May 7, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., the first Art Walk of the season, Friday, May 6, 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Murphy. Art Walks will continue throughout summer and fall seasons. at Murphy Art Center. Classes are open to the public. For more information, call (828)360-3038.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 3 mile hike on Sunday, May 1, in Warwoman Dell. They will meet in the north end of Ingle’s parking lot in Clayton, Ga, at 1 p.m. and carpool to Warwoman Dell, about 5 miles from Hwy 441. Bring gear and fluids as needed. There should be lots of Spring wildflowers still blooming. There is no charge. Reservations are not needed. Visitors and well behaved dogs are welcome. For more information or in case of foul weather call, hike leader David Stearns, (828)349-7361.

Women’s History Trail Ice Cream Social will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2 to 4:30 p.m., at the Tassee Shelter on the Franklin Greenway. Volunteers and supporters are invited and folks who are interested are welcome.Updates on the Trail and the sculpture project, “Sowing the Seeds of the Future.” RSVP Mary Polanski at (828)349-0201 or email marypolanski@gmail.com.

North Shore Cemetery Association, in cooperation with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, will be hosting a decoration at Woody and Hoyle Cemeteries on Sunday, May 1. Decorations are held rain or shine. To attend this decoration, you will need to drive to the Cable Cove Parking Area off NC Hwy 28 near Fontana Village and catch the boat shuttle at 7:30 a.m. or you may catch the boat at Wilderness Marina (Flat Branch) at 9:30 a.m. Another option is hiking in via the Lakeshore Trail from the Lakeview Drive Trailhead: 2 ½ miles generally taking a little over an hour. For a more detailed description, the latest information, or cancellations, please check www.facebook.com/NorthShoreCemeteryDecorations

Shine Your Light for Firefighters on May 4. National Fallen Firefighters Foundation are asking the public to light their homes in “red” to celebrate International Firefighters’ Day. Buildings, bridges and landmarks across the country will also be participating. Families can share their story on social media by using #Shine4Firefighters. For creative and compassionate kids (and adults) who want to let firefighters know that they are grateful for everything they do, draw or color, and share your thank by emailing a photo of your artwork to photos@firehero.org and using on social media with the hashtag #WeThankFFs.

Highlands Nature Center invites birders of all skill levels to join Nature Center staff on Wednesday and Saturday mornings till May 7 from 8 to 9 a.m. for an easy walk around campus to find what birds have arrived in Highlands. Interested participants will meet at the Highlands Biological Station’s North Campus at 111 Lower Lake Rd. The walks are weather dependent. Binoculars will be provided and masks are encouraged. No registration is necessary. For more information, visit highlandsbiological.org.

The Town of Franklin Water/Sewer Division will have temporary road closures continuing into early June, on West Palmer Street in front of the Franklin Fire Department and on Maple Street to improve an existing sewer line. The closure will be a hard closure from a point at the intersection of Commerce Street and West Palmer Street to include both lanes and continue to Maple Street. Signage will be in place for the closure area and detours. Information will be shared via social media on the Police and Fire Department pages and will be updated on the town’s website. For more information, call Public Works Department at (828)524-2516 x 397

Macon County Master Gardener Association will meet on May 13 , 10:30 at the Environmental Resource Center on Lakeshore Drive. Speaker will be Bill Messina, garden manager at Ace Hardware. The public is welcome to attend.

Free Sports Physicals will be held on Wednesday May 18, 2 p.m., at Franklin High School, 100 Panther Dr. All rising 6th-12th grade students that will participate in NCHSAA sanctioned sports, must undergo a state-mandated sports physical prior to trying out for any sport. Parents/Guardians should plan to attend the sports physical, in order to answer questions the medical team may have during the exam. For more information, contact Lynette.Gibson@HCAHealthcare.com and Justin.Byland@HCAHealthcare.com

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. To speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Thursday Painters has moved to Mondays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Uptown Gallery located at 30 East Main Street in Franklin. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Bring your project and supplies and a bag lunch. For more information, call Pat Mennenger (828)421-5194 or Uptown Gallery (828)349-4607.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.