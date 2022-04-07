Community Calendar for April 7, 2022

Valley River Arts Guild will be offering classes for kids, Making A Clay Rabbit, Saturday, April 9, 10 to 11:30 a.m.; a youth class for ages 14 to 17, Making A Treasure Keeper Yarn and Rope Basket, on Saturday, April 9, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Pour Painting Class for Kids ages 10 to 17, on Saturday, April 16, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Mosaic Art for Children, Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Murphy Art Center. Classes are open to the public. For more information, call (828)360-3038.

Tuckasegee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host a roadside trash pick-up on Thursday, April 7, 3 to 5 p.m., on South River Road and Old Settlement Roads in Webster. Meet at the Webster Baptist Church lot. Bags and gloves will be provided. Find the event at https://www.facebook.com/tuckaseigeechapter373 or email to tu.lenehan@gmail.com.

Franklin Women’s Club will meet on Friday, April 8, noon, at Fat Buddies restaurant in Westgate Plaza. Speaker will be Alisa Ashe, Executive Director of KIDS Place. She will discuss the role KIDS Place plays in the care and treatment of abused children, teens and youths in Macon and Graham counties. To RSVP, call Brenda Jacobs at 828 421 0411 . For more information about the club, call Linda Ellison at 407 342 9654.

Macon County Art Association membership will meet on Sunday, April 10, 3 p.m. at the Uptown Gallery, 30 E Main Street, Franklin. All are welcome. For more information call (828) 349-4607

Death Cafe will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2 to 4 p.m., Wayfarers Unity Chapel, 182 Wayfarer Lane, Dillard, Ga. Jan Brewer, M.A., CMT, will lead a group-directed conversation about death and dying/life and living. Share your fears, tears, laughter, curiosity, creativity, stories, or lend an ear in this safe and supportive setting. For more information, call Jan at (510)684-5555 or visit www.deathcafe.com

Battle of Sugartown Chapter NSDAR will meet on Monday, April 11, 11:30 a.m. For more information about meeting location, or information about the Daughters of the American Revolution and local membership call, Vicki Baker (828)479-6121 or victoria.w.baker@gmail.com “

Interested in joining the American Legion or Auxiliary join them on Tuesday, April 12, 6 p.m., for dinner and meeting after. They are located at 614 W. Main St.

Appalachian Trail thru-hiker & storyteller Nancy Reeder will perform and then answer questions as Grandma Emma Gatewood, the first female solo A.T. thru-hiker on Wednesday, April 13, 6 p.m. in the Macon County Public Library Meeting Room.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, April 13 and 27, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Highlands Nature Center invites birders of all skill levels to join Nature Center staff on Wednesday and Saturday mornings between April 13 and May 7 from 8 to 9 a.m. for an easy walk around campus to find what birds have arrived in Highlands. Interested participants will meet at the Highlands Biological Station’s North Campus at 111 Lower Lake Rd. The walks are weather dependent. Binoculars will be provided and masks are encouraged. No registration is necessary. For more information, visit highlandsbiological.org.

Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Graduation and Mortgage Burning will be held on Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m., at 336 Living Hope Way, Franklin. There will be worship, a message from the word, a short video, and the graduate giving his testimony. The mortgage burning and a reception will be at the end of the graduation ceremony. The public is invited to attend. For more information about the program go to www.livinghopeway.com or call (828)524-2157.

Maidens Chapel Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday April 16, at 3 p.m. The hunt is free to the public. Refreshments after the hunt. The church is located at 230 Maidens Chapel Rd.

East Franklin Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday April 16, 2 p.m. The church is located at Lakeside Dr.

Franklin High School Percussion Camp and Auditions will be held on April 19, 4:30 to 5:30, Thursday, April 21, 4:30 to 6:30, Tuesday, April 26, 4:30 to 6:30 and Thursday, April 28, 4:30 to 6:30. Open to all rising 9th to 12th graders at FHS and MEC. For more information, contact Daniel Ball at daniel.ball@macon.k12.nc.us or call (919)428-1104.

Macon County Schools Preschool Program is taking applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Applications are available at the Macon County Board of Education, Iotla Valley, Cartoogechaye and South Macon; or email valerie.norton@macon.k12.nc.us. Applications are due by Wednesday, April 20.

The Coalition to stop Cruelty to all Domestic Animals will hold its second meeting Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m., at 189 Highlands Rd., Franklin. The coalition seeks committed individuals who witness neglect and/or abuse of an animal and want to help, take pictures, if possible, of the animal and email along with any questions to: ainc@dnet.net. Names can be kept anonymous, if preferred.

The Town of Franklin Water/Sewer Division will have temporary road closures through Friday, April 29, on West Palmer Street in front of the Franklin Fire Department and on Maple Street, and the intersection of Commerce Street and West Palmer to improve an existing sewer line. Signage will be in place for the closure area and detours. Information will be shared via social media on the Police and Fire Department pages and will be updated on the town’s website. For more information, call Public Works Department at (828)524-2516 x 397

Thursday Painters has moved to Mondays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Uptown Gallery located at 30 East Main Street in Franklin. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Bring your project and supplies and a bag lunch. For more information, call Pat Mennenger (828)421-5194 or Uptown Gallery (828)349-4607.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.