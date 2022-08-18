Community Calendar for August 18, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

American Red Cross Blood Drives will be held in Franklin on Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Highlands School, 545 Pierson Dr.; on Aug. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Highlands United Methodist Church, 315 Main St.; on Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. , at Community Bible Church, 3645 Cashiers Rd. All who come to give this month will be entered to win gas for a year and will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.

Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men’s Center Graduation will be held on Saturday Aug. 20, 10 a.m., at the center, 336 Living Hope Way, Franklin. There will be worship, a message, a short video and graduates giving their testimonies. There will be refreshments and a reception after. For more information about their addiction recovery program for men go to www.livinghopeway.com or call (828)524-2157.

Nantanala Hiking Club will take a moderate 2 mile hike to Rufus Morgan Falls, on Saturday, Aug. 20. They will meet at Westgate Plaza , across from Burger King, at 9 a.m., and carpool to the trailhead, about 13 miles driving distance each way. Bring food and fluids as needed. Visitors and well behaved dogs are welcome to attend. For more information or in case of foul weather, call hike leader David Stearns, (828)349-736.

Free musical entertainment is offered at Frog Quarters on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Musicians this weekend will be Sonia Brooks and Chuck Dorling.

FHS Class of 1968 Class Reunion will be held on Aug. 20, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Holly Springs Community Center, 2720 Cat Creek Rd.. Soft drinks, tea, water and paper products will be provided. Please bring snacks to share.

North Shore Cemetery Association will be hosting decorations for Higdon and McCampbell Gap (Wilson) Cemeteries on Sunday, Aug. 21, first boat shuttle leaves at 8:30 a.m., last leaves at 10 a.m. from the Cable Cove Boating Access Area off of NC 28 near Fontana Village.This will be the last ‘Hazel Creek trip’ of the year. There will be a pot luck. Bring a dish to share or provide your own lunch and drink. Pets are not allowed in accordance with Park rules and regulations. Service animals must have papers and be vested. Check Facebook/NorthShoreCemeteryDecorations for additional information, changes, cancellations, and to message regarding mobility needs.

Wayfarers Unity Chapel Free Concert will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 2-4 on the deck at Wayfarers Chapel, 182 Wayfarer Lane, in Dillard, Ga. Bring your favorite folding chair and hear local favorites, Loose Shoes duo. For more information, call Jennifer Utley at (901)581-2404.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Gem & Mineral Society of Franklin will meet Thursday, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m., at First Christian Church, 156 Belleview Park Rd, Franklin.

Trout Unlimited Sylva Fall Open Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., at East LaPorte Park, with a covered dish meal. Bring something to share, a salad, soda, a pie, a bag of burgers or fries. Grills are available but guests should arrive earlier to start the charcoal. The Pavilion opens at 4 p.m. RSVP on the Facebook post or to tu.sylva.373@gmail.com. Rain or shine.

Historic TM Rickman Store located at 259 Cowee Creek Road is now open for visitors on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discover unique items and listen to local musicians. Parking is limited with additional parking available at Cowee Arts and Heritage Center a short walk from the store.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Uptown Gallery Childrens Art Classes will be held on Wednesdays afternoons. Adult workshops in acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, and glass fusing are also offered. Free painting in the classroom Monday’s 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Membership meeting second Sunday of the month 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St. in Franklin. For more information, contact mtully1001@gmail.com for more information..

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. To speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.