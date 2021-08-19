Community Calendar for August 19, 2021

Nantahala Hiking Club will Hike Wilderness Falls, Frolictown Falls and Granny Burrell Falls in Panthertown Valley on Aug. 14, 10 a.m. Explore three waterfalls in the valley. One stream crossing. For more information and reservations, call leader is Laura Lauffert at (919)444-1478.

Prentiss Church Food Pantry will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane. For more information, call (828)369-3885.

Red Cross Blood Drives are being held in Franklin Friday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 6 p.m., at Discover Church, 47 Macon Center Drive; and in Highlands on Friday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Highlands School, 545 Pierson Drive; and Monday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 3645 Cashiers Rd. To donate blood, bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and others 18 years of age and younger must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Jackson County Branch of the NC NAACP Online August Membership Meeting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. The topic for discussion will be, “Congressional Redistricting and Voter Suppression: Updates and New Initiatives”. Email jcnaacp54ab@gmail.com to receive instructions to join online. All are welcome.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike to Panthertown Valley Wilderness, Frolictown Falls and Salt Rock Overlook on Saturday, Aug. 21. Good combination of falls and overlooks. Dogs and children over 6 are welcome to attend. For reservations and more information, call leader Robin Lurie at (954)632-7270.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike to Wesser Bald Tower for a Full Moon hike on Sunday, Aug. 22. Hiking North on the Appalachian Trail from Tellico Gap ascend 700′. Return by way of the fire access road. You will need a headlamp and trekking pole. Bring water, snacks and camera. Hike limited to 5 people. Please confirm by emaiing David Heck at dheck.linuxmail@gmail.com with subject line “Wesser Bald Tower Full Moon Hike”. Include your phone # in the email.

Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church Food Pantry will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. The church is located at 86 E. Hickory Knoll Rd. For more information, call the church at(828)369-9300 or Jannie at (813)305-9433.

Gem & Mineral Society of Franklin will meet on Thursday, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m., at First Christian Church, 156 Belleview Park Rd. They will be holding election of officers followed by a presentation on Montana sapphires by club member Tom Parker.

Macon County Art Association Encaustic Painting Classes will be held on Fridays, Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and 17, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Uptown Gallery 30 E Main St., Franklin. For more information, call Karen Smith, at karen@programservices.org

Smoky Mountains Veteran Stand Down will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building, 1288 Georgia Rd. There will be haircuts, dental screening, medical, education, employment resources, veteran’s benefits, legal, housing, mental health, and ministry. Lunch will be provided. Bring your VA ID card or DD-214 if possible. For more information call Macon County Veteran Services at (828)349-2151.

AL-ANON Family Groups In Person Meeting with Covid 19 Preventive Measures is held each Thursday, Noon at First Presbyterian Church, 471 Main St., Highlands. An AL-ANON Zoom Meeting is held on Saturday, 10:15am ID:889-3772-7928 Password: EasyDoesit or call to speak with a member of AL-ANON at (828)342-6866.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous In Person Meetings with Covid 19 Preventive Measures are held on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd., Sunday at 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Tuesday, 8 a.m., Thursday, noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St., 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On Line Meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Thursday Painters meet on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Environmental Research Center to fellowship and paint. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Participants are responsible for their own project and a bag lunch. For more information call The Uptown Gallery at (828-)49-4607 or Pat Mennenger at pm14034@yahoo.com. See more about Macon County Art Association at franklinuptowngallery.com.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Slow Spokes Franklin, a bicycle riding group, meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., at FROG headquarters for a ride on the Greenway. Ride begins at 6:45 p.m., at an easy pace, with several options of starting and stopping according to riders’ needs. Find them on Facebook at Slow Spokes, Franklin, NC, or call (828)371-4925.

Historic TM Rickman Store is closed until further notice.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. While allowing play without masks, current regulations require all players to be fully vaccinated. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Macon County Public Health is currently vaccinating those eligible in all groups. Individuals that want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, must call Macon County’s Vaccine Call Center at (828)524-1500 to register and schedule an appointment. The Call Center is open Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.