Community Calendar for August 20, 2020

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357 or (828)837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

First Alliance Church is partnering with Macon County Schools to help provide a safe place for children to go when they are not in school. Because of the Governor’s Executive Order, most school children are being divided into “A” & “B” groups. Children can come 3 days per week, when not in school. Hours will be: 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. While the children are on campus, they will receive instruction from the school system, free breakfast, lunch and snack, and engage in various activities. Application form to enroll your child/children are at the church office. The church is located at 31 Promise Lane, off of Womack St. Office hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The church building will also be open for worship service and form pick-up on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Forms can also be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to you. Space is limited, first come, first served. For more information call (828)369-7977 or email office@franklincma.com

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a strenuous 8-mile hike on Saturday, Aug. 22, elevation change 800 ft., for experienced hikers only, from Kimsey Creek to Deep Gap, walking along the creek most of the way to Deep Gap. There are three bridges to cross, the last being in bad repair. Also, the trail goes across rocks that slide into the creek. Meet at 8:30 a.m. Drive 35 miles round trip. For more information or reservations, call leader Katharine Brown, (828)421-4178.

Highlands Biological Foundation’s Virtual Zahner Lectures will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, “Monitoring Bird Populations at Highlands Biological Station: A Long Term Survey” with Mark Hopey, Southern Appalachian Raptor Research (SARR). Registration is required. For more information or to register for one of our Zahner webinars, visit the website at www.highlandsbiological.org or call us at (828)526-2623.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center will be hosting 14 Zoom classes. Zoom classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon County Schools is offering meal pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the following locations: Mountain View Intermediate School, South Macon Elementary School, Iotla Valley Elementary School, Franklin High School and Nantahala School. If you have questions regarding the meal pickup service, contact School Nutrition Director David Lightner at david.lightner@macon.k12.nc.us or by calling (828)524-3314 ext. 1010.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

NC Pre-K program through Macon County Schools is now taking applications for the 2020-2021 school year. A child is eligible for NC PreK if they turned four on or before August 31 of the program year (2020), but is not yet five years of age and the family meets income guidelines. Anyone who is interested in applying for a NC Pre-K spot or has questions on eligibility requirements, contact Valerie Norton ASAP at (828)524-3314 ext. 1041.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell St. is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where folks can drive up and get a box of food. No paperwork; no questions asked. Backpacks are delivered to the schools on Fridays and the bus drivers take the regular lunch and also the backpacks to the families on their Friday deliveries.

Five Fire Departments in Macon County – Nantahala, Cullasaja, Sky Valley, Clarks Chapel, and Burningtown – are open Monday thru Fridays for drive up deliveries from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone who needs food. The fire departments and CareNet have plenty of food and MANNA is making deliveries from Asheville twice a month. No one should be going hungry; the food is plentiful.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.