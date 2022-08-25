Community Calendar for August 25, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Girl Scout Daisy and Brownie Volunteer needed for Troop 2996 in Franklin. This is a great opportunity to help 5 to 8 year olds learn and grow. For more information, call Diane Peltz at (828)371-2823 or email dianepeltz1953@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Society of Franklin will meet Thursday, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m., at First Christian Church, 156 Belleview Park Rd, Franklin.

Drive through Hot Lunch, Food Pantry and Prayer as Requested will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 11am-?, at Franklin Covenant Church, 265 Belleview Park Rd.

Free musical entertainment is offered at Frog Quarters on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 573 E. Main St. Musician this weekend will be Shelly Arvidson.

Nantahla Hiking Club will hike to Windy Falls on the Horse Pasture River on Saturday, Aug. 27. The trailhead begins in Gorges State Park. This is an awesome waterfall with a series of drops and neat rock outcrops which are rarely seen. There is also a small cave in the cliff next to the falls. Must call for reservations For reservations and more information, call Susan Kettles at 828-743-1079 or cell 828-399-0090

Nantahla Hiking Club will hike to Shope Fork at Coweeta Hydrologic Lab on Sunday, Aug. 28. Hike along this lovely creek for a shady cool hike. A pretty cascade is at the end and return to the cars. Must call for reservations. For reservations and more information, call leader Katharine Brown 828-421-4178

American Red Cross Blood Drives will be held on Aug. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Highlands United Methodist Church, 315 Main St.; on Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. , at Community Bible Church, 3645 Cashiers Rd. All who come to give this month will be entered to win gas for a year and will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.

Books & Bites: Carolyn Curry with “Sudden Death” will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 3:30 p.m., at the Macon County Public Library. Author Curry will talk about her first mystery novel “Sudden Death.” Curry’s well-known husband Bill Curry of football fame will be joining her. Friends of the Library will provide finger-friendly snacks. Visit carolyncurry.com for more about the author and her writings.

Trout Unlimited Sylva Fall Open Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., at East LaPorte Park, with a covered dish meal. Bring something to share, a salad, soda, a pie, a bag of burgers or fries. Grills are available but guests should arrive earlier to start the charcoal. The Pavilion opens at 4 p.m. RSVP on the Facebook post or to tu.sylva.373@gmail.com. Rain or shine.

Historic TM Rickman Store 15 th year Anniversary Celebration of the purchase of the store by Mainspring Conservation Trust will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 259 Cowee Creek Road is now open for visitors on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discover unique items and listen to local musicians. Parking is limited with additional parking available at Cowee Arts and Heritage Center a short walk from the store.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Uptown Gallery Children and Adult Art Classes Workshops in Media includes acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, precious metal clay and glass fusing. Free painting in the classroom Monday’s 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Membership meeting second Sunday of the month 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St. in Franklin. For more information, call (828)349-4607.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. To speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.