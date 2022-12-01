Community Calendar for December 1, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Cowee Christmas and Balsam Bee will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center, Hwy. 28N. Arts Council will provide free activities inside and out for all ages with live music. Kids create evergreen swags, sew small gift bags, decorate cookies, and enjoy free face painting 10 a.m. to noon.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike to Ridge Trail near Coweeta Hydrological Lab on Sunday, Dec. 4. Go behind the wet lab to Dyke Gap. Steep climb to Barker Cove. Get a good view of Albert Mt. Fire Tower at Screwdriver Knob. Come back on the old Gage Trail to Shope Fork and back to the office complex. For reservations and more information, call Katharine Brown (828)421-4178

Family Storytime & Cookies with Santa will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. Macon County Public Library, 149 Siler Farm Rd. Santa will visit the library for holiday stories, list-whispering, photo opps, crafts and snacks. For more information, call (828)524-3600.

Trout Unlimited Sylva Chapter will meet Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at United Methodist Church in Sylva. Chapter members bring a covered dish meal. Great raffles for fishing gear and a lot of fishing gab. Everyone is invited, you do not have to be a member.

Storytelling with Gary Carden will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m., at the Macon County Public Library Meeting Room. Carden will tell humorous and educational stories about childhood, family, heritage, and local history. For more information, call (828)524-3600.

Franklin Women’s Club Christmas Party, will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, 11:30 a.m., at Fat Buddies restaurant in Westgate Plaza. Members are asked to bring a gift for the Chinese Auction. To RSVP, call Brenda Jacobs at (828)421-0411. For more information about the Club, call Linda Ellison at (407)342-9654

Macon County CareNet Drop-off Location through Dec. 9 will be at Edward Jones branch office, 81 West Main St., during regular business hours. Items needed include non perishable canned meats, vegetables, fruits, peanut butter, and more.

Death Cafe will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 to 4 p.m., at Wayfarers Unity Chapel, 182 Wayfarer Lane, Dillard, Ga. Death Cafe is a group-directed discussion with no agenda, objective or themes and no intent to lead participants to any conclusion, product or course of action. Come have tea and cake and talk openly and confidentially about all things death related. The session is facilitated by Jan Brewer, M.A., CMT and Teresa Weiser, Ed.D. For more information, call Jan at (510)684-5555 and/or visit www.deathcafe.com

Mountain Voices’ Christmas Concert will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 66 Harrison Ave., Franklin

The 50-voice community chorus and ensembles sing sacred and secular songs of the season. Beverly Barnett directs; Mary Pittman accompanies on piano, along with a variety of instrumentalists. Venue is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call (828)524-3644.

Macon County School Free Developmental Screening for children ages 3 to 5 will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, 8 a.m. to 12 noon. The purpose of screening is to ensure children are reaching developmental milestones. Children will be asked to perform a variety of activities in the areas of pre-academic, language and motor skills. Vision and hearing will be screened. To schedule an appointment call (828)524-8938 ext. 2059.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

MS Support Group of Macon County will meet at the Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center in Franklin on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. The Senior Center is located at 108 Wayah St.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist is discontinuing its Community Service Outreach Program at 93 Church Street, Suite 203.

Cullasaja Community Association Christmas Dinner will be held on Monday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share. Invite your neighbor to come.

Macon Early College (MEC) is accepting student enrollment applications for the 2023-24 school year. MEC serves grades ninth through 13 and is fully integrated into the Southwestern Community College system. Students have the opportunity to graduate in four or five years with a high school diploma and a two-year Associate’s degree with transferable credits to a four-year university. Applications are available at mec.macon.k12.nc.us under the Parent Information tab. The deadline to submit an application for rising 9th graders is Feb. 17, 2023, and for rising 10th and 11th grade students the deadline is March 17, 2023. For more information, call the school at (828)524-2002.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library and on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Girl Scout Daisy and Brownie Volunteers needed for Troop 2996 in Franklin. This is a great opportunity to help 5 to 8 year olds learn and grow. For more information, call Diane Peltz at (828)371-2823 or email dianepeltz1953@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Uptown Gallery Children and Adult Art Classes and Workshops in acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, precious metal clay, wire sculpture and glass fusing. Free painting in the classroom Mondays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Membership meeting second Sunday of the month at 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St. in Franklin. For more information, call (828)349-4607.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. To speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church Monday nights, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org.

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes include exercise, tai chi, and more. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.