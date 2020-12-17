Community Calendar for December 17, 2020

Christmas at the Hallers with 100,000 lights, lighted Trees, Animated Figures 6 to 9 p.m. nightly thru New Years. They are located at 607 Rabbit Creek Rd.

Men’s Teen Challenge of the Smokies Graduation will be held on Saturday December 19, 10 a.m. in the center auditorium, 336 Living Hope Way (formerly 336 AG Camp Rd.). Please wear masks until you are seated and when you leave. Chairs will be spread apart. For more information, call (828)524-2157 Go to www.livinghopeway.com for more information about out 12 month residential addiction recovery program for men.

Jackson County Branch of the NC NAACP Online Meeting will be held on December 19, 10 a.m. The program topic will be “The State of the Movement for Equity”. President Enrique Gomaz delivers his last report to the Branch. Members will also be electing officers to the National NAACP. Email jcnnaacp54@gmail.com to receive instructions to join online. The public is welcome to join this online meeting.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 5-mile hike on Saturday, Dec. 19, with an elevation change 700 ft., from Harrison Gap to Locust Tree Gap on a Forest Service Rd, returning on the Bartram Trail south with views on both sides of the ridge, north into Burningtown and south into Cartoogechaye. Meet at Westgate Plaza at 9:30 a.m., drive 25 miles round trip. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more information or reservations, call Leader Gail Lehman, (828)524-5298.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 3-mile hike, on Sunday, Dec. 20, with an elevation change 300 ft., on Larry’s Rd. (Forest Service Rd.7281) off the old Murphy Road. The road was named for Larry Jelley who first took the hiking group of Silver Striders there. There will be beautiful views into Cartoogechaye valley with the leaves gone. Meet at Westgate Plaza in Franklin at 2 p.m., drive 22 miles round trip. Visitors and friendly dogs are welcome. For more information or reservations, call Leader Kathy Ratcliff, (828)526-6480. Visitors and friendly dogs are welcome.

Otto Garden Club has canceled their December and January meeting. For any information contact Joan at (828)369-2801.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center is hosting Zoom classes. Zoom classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Mens Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.