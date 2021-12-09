Community Calendar for December 9, 2021

The Franklin Women’s Club will meet at noon on Friday, Dec.10, at Fat Buddies restaurant in Westgate Plaza for its annual Christmas party. Members are asked to bring a gift for the Chinese Auction. To RSVP, call Brenda Jacobs at (828)421-0411.

The Friends of the Rickman Store will close out the season with the music of the Nikwasi Dulcimer Players, the harmonies of Christmas carols and the traditional Music Jam and a full day of activities on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Rickman Store is located on 259 Cowee Creek Road next to the Cowee School Heritage Center. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (828)332 8282 or visit Friends of the Rickman Store on Facebook.

Free Public Community Christmas Concert will be held Dec. 12, 3 p.m., at First Alliance Church, 31 Promise Lane. The concert will include Sacred Sounds and the Western Carolina Civic Orchestra members made up of local teachers, students, and community musicians. New players are welcome and should contact Cathy Arps at ronandcathy71@frontier.com or (828)586-5478. For information about the concert, contact Pastor Scott Eichelberger at scott@franklincma.com or (828)200-5166.

American Legion Macon Post 108 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 108 will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 14, light dinner at 6 p.m., regular meetings at 7 p.m., at the Post Home located at 614 W. Main St. All members, military veterans and spouses are encouraged to attend as the raffles from the membership renewal drive will be held, so come and bring a friend.

Friends of the Greenway will host an indoor “Experiencing Nature Through Expanded Senses” with leader Diane Wildermuth. Sessions will be held at FROG Quarters on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call Diane at (828)421-5539 or dswnatureguide@outlook.com

Depression – From Surviving to Thriving” free community class Wednesday, Dec. 15, 1:30 p.m. in the Macon County Public Library Meeting Room. Facilitated by Vaya Health GERO team. Register ahead by calling or emailing Kristina Moe at (828)524-3600 or kmoe@fontanalib.org. This course examines different types, common causes, symptoms and treatment methods for depression, focusing on moving from a place of simply surviving to one of thriving. CEU’s are provided through NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Yoga at the Library Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 5:15 p.m. Register at Beyond Bending Yoga to ensure safe numbers. Come and get bending with us. The library is located at 149 Siler Farm Road.

Thursday Painters meet at the Environmental Research Center every Thursday 10 a.m. Bring your own project, a table covering, and a bag lunch. All skill levels and mediums welcome. Free and open to the public. Contact Pat Mennenger at pm14034@yahoo.com For more information, visit Franklinuptowngallery.com.

AL-ANON Family Groups In-person meeting with Covid 19 preventive measures is held each Thursday, noon at First Presbyterian Church, 471 Main St., Highlands. An AL-ANON Zoom Meeting is held on Saturday, 10:15 a.m. ID:889-3772-7928 Password: EasyDoesit or call to speak with a member of AL-ANON at (828)342-6866.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous In-person meetings with Covid 19 preventive measures are held on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday at 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., Thursday, noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. While allowing play without masks, current regulations require all players to be fully vaccinated. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.