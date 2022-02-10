Community Calendar for February 10, 2022

Big Sober Bowl Event for the Big Game at Clayton Cafe & Market, 50 Main St., Clayton, Ga., Sunday, Feb. 13, Doors open at 3:30 p.m.; meeting at 4 p.m.; Pre-Game Show at 5 p.m.; Big Game Watch at 6:30 p.m. Live music, game day food. Open to the public. For info, email tracy@thearkrabun.org.

American Legion Post 108 Valentine’s Day Dance will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 7 to 11 p.m. Entertainment will be the Johnny Webb band. Light refreshments. Bring your sweetie!

Valley River Arts Guild is Offering Classes for Friendship Star Quilt Board, Friday, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wrap Bracelet, suitable for and open to ages 6 through 17, on Saturday Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, Celebrate with Handmade Cards Class, Saturday, February 16, 1 -3 pm., at the Murphy Art Center. Classes are open to the public. For more information, call (828)360-3038.

Macon County Art Association membership will meet on Sunday, Feb. 13, 3 p.m. at the Uptown Gallery, 30 E Main Street, Franklin. All are welcome. For more information call (828) 349-4607.

Enhancing Mental Health with Alternative Treatments free event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the Macon County Public Library. This course is designed for both care providers and recipients. It looks at alternative treatments and practice modalities and their impact on mental health for people managing a mental illness and/or their caregivers to help create balance. The main topics of this course will be Color, Music, and Nutrition. Facilitated by the Vaya Health GERO team. Registration required at vayahealth.com or call the library at (828)524-3600.

Prentiss Church Food Pantry will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane. For more information, call (828)369-3885.

Holly Springs Community Development Club Breakfast Meeting will be held on Saturday, Feb.19, 8:30 a.m. at the community building, 2720 Cat Creek Rd.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Macon County Schools Preschool Program is currently taking applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Applications are available at the Macon County Board of Education, Iotla Valley, Cartoogechaye and South Macon; or email valerie.norton@macon.k12.nc.us. Applications are due by Wednesday, April 20.

American Legion Post 108 Bingo is held every Wednesday evening at the Post, 614 West Main St. from 4 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

The Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Thursday Painters meet at the Environmental Research Center every Thursday 10 a.m. Bring your own project, a table covering, and a bag lunch. All skill levels and mediums welcome. Free and open to the public. Contact Pat Mennenger at pm14034@yahoo.com For more information, visit Franklinuptowngallery.com.

AL-ANON Family Groups In-person meeting with Covid 19 preventive measures is held each Thursday, noon at First Presbyterian Church, 471 Main St., Highlands. An AL-ANON Zoom Meeting is held on Saturday, 10:15 a.m. ID:889-3772-7928 Password: EasyDoesit or call to speak with a member of AL-ANON at (828)342-6866.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous In-person meetings with Covid 19 preventive measures are held on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday at 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., Thursday, noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.