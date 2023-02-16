Community Calendar for February 16, 2023

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; allergies in the family; and any specialty items needed, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

M.S. Support Group of Macon County will meet on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Macon County Senior Center. For more information go to facebook MS Support Group of Macon County.

Prentiss Church Food Pantry will be open Thursday, Feb. 16, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. If anyone is in need of a food box, drop by and be blessed.

Living Successfully with Parkinson’s Disease presented by Angel Medical Center’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Session will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2:30 p.m., at the Macon County Public Library, 149 Siler Farm Road. The early signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease will be covered, as well as how to recognize them. Learn how various physical, speech, and occupational therapies can help those affected maintain full or modified independence throughout the progression of the disease. For more information, call AMC Outpatient Rehabilitation at (828)369-4171.

Heartland Band Old Time Gospel Singing will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 6 to 8 p.m., at West Franklin Church, located on Sloan Rd., next to the Forest Service Office. All are welcome.

Free Musical Entertainment at Frog Quarters Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Melody Lowery is the featured musician. Frog Quarters is located at 573 E. Main St.

Holly Springs Community Development Association will meet on Feb. 18, 8:30 a.m., at the community building at 2720 Cat Creek Rd. Everyone is welcome to bring a favorite breakfast dish and a friend.

Murphy Art Center Making Colorful Clay Faces will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 to 12 p.m. This is a MACkey Mouse Art Club Class, Suitable for Kids ages 7 to 17. Students will make, bake, and paint faces of clay and decorate to hang. Register at the center or by calling, (828)360-3038. For more information, call, Dianne Gardner (760)974-6583, rosie091504@gmail.com

Men’s Challenge of the Smokies Graduation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m., at the center, 336 Living Hope Way, Franklin. Worship, a message, a short video and testimony, and a reception after with refreshments. All are welcome to attend. For more information about the 12-month, faith-based addiction recovery program, visit www.livinghopeway.com or call (828)524-2157.

Aglow International Meeting will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at the First Pentecost Church, 164 Iotla Church Rd., Franklin. For more information call, Marybeth at (407)951-4286.

Trout Unlimited Sylva and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce are planning a trash pick-up day for North River Road on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. Meet at the CJ Harris boat launch on North River Road. Rain date is Feb. 28. Check facebook.com/tuckaseigee373 for last minute info.

Macon County Horse Association Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m., at the alumni building, Macon Co. Fairgrounds. For more information, call (828)342-7689.

Macon County Republican Women’s Club will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21, 11:30 a.m., at Fat Buddies BBQ restaurant. Director of KIDS Place Alisa Ashe is the guest speaker. For additional club information, email MCRWNC@gmail.com

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Visually impaired New Support Group will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m. The group is for impaired individuals, spouses, caregivers and others who are intersted. They will provide information about equipment and services from the Division of Services for the Blind as well as giving individuals a chance to interact with others who are equally challenged by vision loss. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Yoga in the Living Room in the Macon County Public Library will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, 6 to 7 p.m. Vinyasa flow yoga moves mindfully through the body with the breath to create a deep sense of calm and relaxation, releasing tension, stress and anxiety. Bring a mat and plan to arrive by 5:55 p.m. before the doors lock at 6 p.m. The library is located at 149 Siler Farm Road, Franklin. For more information, call (828)524-4800.

Bascom, A Center for the Visual Arts Free Reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. to highlight its winter exhibitions. The Bascom is featuring 11 exhibitions this year in its gallery spaces, including Emergence: A Survey of Southeastern Studio Programs 2023; The Ravel & The Rest; and Selections from the Permanent Collection: Origins. The reception is open to the public and includes refreshments and brief remarks by Executive Director Karin Peterson. The center is located at 323 Franklin Rd., Highlands.

Girl Scout Daisy and Brownie Volunteers needed for Troop 2996 in Franklin. This is a great opportunity to help 5 to 8 year olds learn and grow. For more information, call Diane Peltz at (828)371-2823 or email dianepeltz1953@gmail.com.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is open Friday and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina and all over the world.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library and on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Uptown Gallery Children and Adult Art Classes and Workshops in acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, precious metal clay and glass fusing. Free painting in the classroom Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Participants are responsible for their own project and a bag lunch. Membership meeting second Sunday of the month at 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St. in Franklin. For more information, call (828)349-4607.

A.A. Meetings Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or is interested in the A.A. recovery program. In person meetings with Covid 19 preventive measures are held on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd., Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Monday, noon, Tuesday, 8 a.m, and Thursday, noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St., and Wednesday, 7 p.m., at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On Line Meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Crawford Senior Center officers a variety of classes to older adults in Macon County. Classes include arts, crafts, exercise, and more. They also offer a variety of support groups: dementia caregivers, visually impaired persons, grief support and multiple sclerosis support group. For more information, call (828)349-2058 ext. 0.

Crawford Senior Center Care Connection Adult Day Program offers activities and supervision for adults with dementia and other forms of memory loss. For more information, call (828)349-0211 ext. 0.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church Monday nights, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org.

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes include exercise, tai chi, and more. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.