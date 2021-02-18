Community Calendar for February 18, 2021

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share some their skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is your time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Franklin First Assembly and Macon New Beginnings Free Take-away Dinner will be held on Thursday, Feb 18, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 1150 E Main St. Pull into the line. A meal will be provided for each person in the vehicle, while meals last .

Free Food and Clothing at Trinity Church on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon., 6971 Georgia Road, Franklin. Items include new and gently used clothing and perishable and pre-boxed, non-perishable food. For food only, simply drive-up and it will be loaded into your vehicle. Masks required for indoor clothing shopping. First come, first serve. For more information, call (828)524-2196.

Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men’s Center Graduation will be held on Saturday Feb. 20, 10 a.m., in the Center auditorium, 336 Living Hope Way (formerly 336 AG Camp Rd). Wear masks until you are seated and when you leave. Chairs will be spread apart. Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men’s Center is a 12 month residential addiction recovery program. For more information, call (828)524-2157 or www.livinghopeway.com

Nantahala Hiking Club will take moderate 6-mile hike on Saturday, Feb. 20, with an elevation change 900 ft., to William’s Pulpit on the Bartram Trail, passing a couple of waterfalls and a view across to Albert Mountain and down into Mill Creek from the pulpit. To return we will take Forest Service Rd. 7190 and come around on the old Bartram trail. Meet at Westgate Plaza in Franklin at 10 a.m., drive 6 miles round trip. Call Leader Gail Lehman, (828)524-5298, for reservations. Visitors welcome.

Jackson County Branch of the NC NAACP February Membership Meeting will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. On the agenda is Down Home NC’s “No New Jail in Haywood” campaign and hosting the African American History Readers Theater. Email jcnaacp54ab@gmail.com to receive instructions to join online. The public is welcome to join the meeting.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. In Person Meetings with Covid 19 Preventive Measures are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Franklin. On Line Meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Franklin First Baptist Church Drive by for February Sunshine Treats every Saturday in February between 2 to 3:30 p.m. Remain in your car as you receive hot chocolate, homemade cookies plus a bag of fruit per car.

American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 12:30 to 5 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 69 Iotla St., in Franklin. Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800)733-2767.

Macon County Democratic Women February Online Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. To obtain a Zoom link go to jean.work.wright@gmail.com

Macon County Public Health is currently vaccinating those eligible under Group 2. This group includes those who are 65 years of age or older, regardless of health status. Those who are eligible under this phase, to receive a vaccination, can call (828)349-2517 to schedule an appointment. Vaccine appointments will be at Macon County Public Health located at 1830 Lakeside Drive in Franklin, and will be conducted through a drive-thru clinic.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Mens Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.