Community Calendar for February 9, 2023

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Free Musical Entertainment at Frog Quarters Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. George James is the featured musician. Frog Quarters is located at 573 E. Main St.

Murphy Art Center Valentine Cork Wreath will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Make a cork wreath valentine. This is a MAC-ey Mouse Art Club Class, suitable for kids, ages 10 to 15. Students will make a cork wreath heart for hanging. Register at the center or by calling, (828)360-3038. For more information, cal Dian McKelvey, 404-580-5740, dbmckelvey@gmail.com

Family Friendly Alcohol-Free Soberbowl Party will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12, doors open at 4:30 p.m. First United Church Family Life Center, 205 Ministry Mountain Dr., Clayton. There will be local musicians, game day food favorites. All are welcome to attend. For more information text (713)240-4931.

American Legion Macon Post 108 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 108 will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14, light dinner 6 p.m., meeting 7 p.m., at the Post Home located, 614 W, Main St. All members, military veterans and spouses are encouraged to attend, so come and bring a friend to see the renovation work going on to the post.

Understanding Schizophrenia and Psychosis a Free Presentation by Vaya Health GERO team will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Macon County Public Library Board Room. The focus is on the manifestation of symptoms, causality, and risk factors of schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders, along with ways to support and treat an individual experiencing psychosis. CEU’s are provided through NC Department of Health and Human Services. Register at vayahealth.com/calendar/ or by calling (828)524-3600. The library is located at 149 Siler Farm Rd., Franklin.

M.S. Support Group of Macon County will meet on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Macon County Senior Center. For more information go to facebook MS Support Group of Macon County.

Prentiss Church Food Pantry will be open Thursday, Feb. 16, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. If anyone is in need of a food box, drop by and be blessed.

Heartland Band Old Time Gospel Singing will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 6 to 8 p.m., at West Franklin Church, located on Sloan Rd., next to the Forest Service Office. All are welcome.

Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men’s Center Graduation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m., at the center, 336 Living Hope Way, Franklin. Worship, a message, a short video and testimony, and a reception after with refreshments. All are welcome to attend. For more information about the 12-month, faith-based addiction recovery program, visit www.livinghopeway.com or call (828)524-2157.

Aglow International meeting will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at the First Pentecost Church, 164 Iotla Church Rd., Franklin. For more information call, Marybeth at (407)951-4286.

Tacos & Trivia will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, 6:30 pm., Otto Community Building, 65 Firehouse Rd. Come join the fun.

Macon County Horse Association Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m., at the alumni building, Macon Co. Fair Grounds. For more information, call (828)342-7689.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Bascom, A Center for the Visual Arts Free Reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. to highlight its winter exhibitions. They will feature 11 exhibitions this year in its gallery spaces, including Emergence: A Survey of Southeastern Studio Programs 2023; The Ravel & The Rest; and Selections from the Permanent Collection: Origins. The reception is open to the public and includes refreshments and brief remarks by Executive Director Karin Peterson. The center is located at 323 Franklin Rd., Highlands.

Girl Scout Daisy and Brownie Volunteers needed for Troop 2996 in Franklin. This is a great opportunity to help 5 to 8 year olds learn and grow. For more information, call Diane Peltz at (828)371-2823 or email dianepeltz1953@gmail.com.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is open Friday and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library and on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Uptown Gallery Children and Adult Art Classes and Workshops in acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, precious metal clay and glass fusing. Free painting in the classroom Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Participants are responsible for their own project and a bag lunch. Membership meeting second Sunday of the month at 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St. in Franklin. For more information, call (828)349-4607.

A.A. Meetings Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or is interested in the A.A. recovery program. In person meetings with Covid 19 preventive measures are held on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd., Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Monday, noon, Tuesday, 8 a.m, and Thursday, noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St., and Wednesday, 7 p.m., at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On Line Meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Crawford Senior Center officers a variety of classes to older adults in Macon County. Classes include arts, crafts, exercise, and more. They also offer a variety of support groups: dementia caregivers, visually impaired persons, grief support and multiple sclerosis support group. For more information, call (828)349-2058 ext. 0.

Crawford Senior Center Care Connection Adult Day Program offers activities and supervision for adults with dementia and other forms of memory loss. For more information, call (828)349-0211 ext. 0.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church Monday nights, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org.

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes include exercise, tai chi, and more. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.