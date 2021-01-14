Community Calendar for January 14, 2021

Taste of Scotland Society have decided that due to health concerns, the members voted to postpone Burns Night until later in the year. The group will let the community know when they reschedule the annual tribute to Robert Burns, national poet of Scotland.

Macon County Public Health will begin to vaccinate those eligible under Phase 1B, Group 1 starting this week. This group includes those who are 75 years of age or older, regardless of health status. Those who are eligible under this phase, to receive a vaccination, can call (828)349-2517 to schedule an appointment. Vaccine appointments will be at Macon County Public Health located at 1830 Lakeside Drive in Franklin, and will be conducted through a drive-thru clinic.

Jackson County Branch of the NC NAACP Online Meeting will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. Sylva Mayor Lynda Sossamon will administer the oath of office to the newly elected President and officers of the Branch. They will also be announcing the 2021 Branch Theme and several events centered on this theme. Email jcnaacp54ab@gmail.com to receive instructions to join online. The public is welcome to join this meeting.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 6-mile hike on Saturday, Jan. 16, with an elevation change 500 ft., to Panther Creek Falls in Georgia. The trail can be narrow and tricky as it descends to the falls. Meet at Westgate Plaza in Franklin at 10 am, drive 75 miles round trip. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more information or reservations, call leader Gail Lehman, at (828)524-5298.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 5-mile hike from Rock Gap to Glassmine Gap on Sunday, Jan. 17, with an elevation change 700 ft., on the Appalachian Trail, passing Rock Gap Shelter and checking out the new construction on the privy. Meet at Westgate Plaza in Franklin at 1 p.m., drive 32 miles round trip. For more information call leader Katharine Brown, (828)421-4178.

Martin Luther King March and Rally Scheduled for Monday, Jan. 18, will not be held live, but virtually. The zoom event will start at 2 p.m. and will be hosted by Dr. Enrique Gomez, Outgoing President of the Jackson County Branch of the NAACP and Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy at WCU and Dr. Dana Murray Patterson, incoming NAACP president and Director of Intercultural Affairs at WCU. Email jcnaacp54@gmail.com to receive instructions to join this event online. The public is welcome to join this special event!

Gem Country Republican Women’s Club will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 11:30 a.m., at Fat Buddies BBQ. Speakers are Turner Page and Brian Penland representing the Young Republicans in Macon County. They are active with a current initiative to honor law enforcement personnel. All Republican women are encouraged to attend. For more information email: mcrwnc@gmail.com

Macon County Emergency Services will host a drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Clinic in Nantahala Community on Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until tests run out, at Macon county EMS Base-Nantahala, 1096 Junaluska Rd., Topton. For thoses who believe they may have been exposed. Persons may get a test regardless of their ability to pay. You do not need to schedulw an appointment. This is for testing only. This is not a vaccine adminstration location.

Macon County Democratic Women Online Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m. Contact Jean Wright at jean.work.wright@gmail.com to obtain a Zoom link.

Macon County Public Library interactive panel discussion will be held on Jan. 19. The discussion will be on drought, water rights, our water supply, and other themes present in the selected Statewide Read novel, The Water Knife. This event features award-winning writer and N.C. State Professor John Kessel, author Jacqui Castle, and North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council member Klaus Albertin in a fast-paced conversation moderated by Charlotte Readers Podcast host Landis Wade. Questions can be Submitted to Facebook and Twitter pages (@NCHumanities) using the #WatershedMoments before the start of the event. If they select your question to be answered live during the event, you’ll receive an exclusive environmental themed prize. For more information or to get a copy of the book, call Kristina at (828)524-3600.

Otto Garden Club has canceled their December and January meeting. For any information contact Joan at (828)369-2801.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center is hosting Zoom classes. Zoom classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Mens Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.