Community Calendar for January 7, 2021

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 5-mile hike on Saturday, Jan. 9, with an elevation change 800 ft, from Winding Stair south to a stream crossing, returning on the Appalachian Trail with views east into the Cartoogechaye community. Meet at Westgate Plaza in Franklin at 10 a.m., drive 26 miles round trip. For more information, call Leader Katharine Brown, at (828)421-4178, for reservations. Visitors welcome.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 5-mile hike on Saturday, Jan. 9, with an elevation change 300 ft., on an up-and-down trail along the east Fork of the Chattooga River, starting at the Walhalla Fish Hatchery, descending to the Chattooga River for lunch. Meet at Cashiers Recreation Park at 10 a.m., drive 24 miles round trip. For more information or reservations, call leaders Mike and Sue Kettles, 743-1079, for reservations. Visitors welcome.

March and Rally honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held on Monday, January 18, 2 p.m., at Bridge Park, in Sylva. Following a Land Acknowledgement and various speakers the march will start at 2:30 and circle back to the park for closing remarks. All are invited to attend, masked and following safe distancing. Hand signs only (no sticks) and for safety reasons, please leave your dogs at home. Sponsored by Jackson County N.C. chapter of the NAACP, along with Reconcile Sylva, Down Home N.C., Change N.C. and Indivisible Common Ground WNC will be co-sponsoring a march and rally honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. For more information, call Lianna Costantino at (828)331-8688.

Macon County Public Library interactive panel discussion will be held on Jan. 19. The discussion will be on drought, water rights, our water supply, and other themes present in the selected Statewide Read novel, The Water Knife. This event features award-winning writer and N.C. State Professor John Kessel, author Jacqui Castle, and North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council member Klaus Albertin in a fast-paced conversation moderated by Charlotte Readers Podcast host Landis Wade. Questions can be Submitted to Facebook and Twitter pages (@NCHumanities) using the #WatershedMoments before the start of the event. If they select your question to be answered live during the event, you’ll receive an exclusive environmental themed prize. For more information or to get a copy of the book, call Kristina at (828)524-3600.

Otto Garden Club has canceled their December and January meeting. For any information contact Joan at (828)369-2801.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center is hosting Zoom classes. Zoom classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Mens Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.