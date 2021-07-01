Community Calendar for July 1, 2021

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday Afternoon Games will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 So. While allowing play without masks, current county regulations will require all players to be fully vaccinated. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Serving Spoon will be Serving a Free Meal on Thursday, July 8, 6 to 7 p.m. in the Jaycee building at the Franklin Memorial Park. The plan is to continue serving meals the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.

Franklin Women’s Club will meet on Friday, July 9, noon, at Fat Buddies restaurant in Westgate Plaza. Speaker will be Laurel Radley, Occupational Therapist. Radley has spent two decades in administration, but since her retirement now enjoys teaching groups in the prevention of falls and managing chronic conditions. To RSVP, call Brenda Jacobs at (828)421-0411. For more information about the club, call Joy Wood at (828)349-4440.

Macon County Art Association Encaustic Painting Classes will be held on Fridays July 9 and 23, August 3 and 27, September 3 and 17, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Uptown Gallery 30 E Main St., Franklin. For more information, contact Karen Smith, at karen@programservices.org

Early Farm Days Antique Engine and Tractor Show will be held on Friday, July 9, Saturday July 10, 8 a.m., at the Macon County Fair Grounds. Tractor parade will be held on Saturday, at 11 a.m. Admission is free.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike to Elbow and Red Butt Falls in the northeast corner of Panthertown Valley, on Saturday, July 10, 10 a.m. This hike is mostly downhill with several creek crossings. The trail is mostly on old logging roads. Two beautiful falls. Red Butt is about 1⁄4 mile past Elbow Falls dropping 80 feet into a pool. For reservations and more information, call Mike Kettles (828)743-1079.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike to Jones Creek in the Cartoogechaye Community, on Sunday, July 11, 2 p.m. Hike up this lovely creek to a stream crossing. Well-behaved dogs welcome. For reservations and more information, call Kathy Ratcliff (828)526-6480.

Macon County Writer’s Group will meet on Tuesday, July 13, 1 p.m., in the Large Meeting Room in the Macon County Library. All writers are welcome. Bring your stories. For more information contact, Jim at jsteeley@dnet.net

Truth Seekers meet every second and fourth Friday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m., in the Macon County Library meeting room to have a short video or other presentation by a member followed by lively discussion and Bible reading. For more information, contact jjurban55@gmail.com.

Thursday Painters will meet on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Environmental Research Center to fellowship and paint. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Participants are responsible for their own project and a bag lunch. For more information call The Uptown Gallery at (828-)49-4607 or Pat Mennenger at pm14034@yahoo.com. See more about Macon County Art Association at franklinuptowngallery.com.

Macon County Art Association Veteran’s Portrait Project will be held this year. Spots are open for four to seven veterans as applications remained from 2019. Macon County veterans or their family members can apply to have the veteran’s portrait painted by a local artist at the gallery between Memorial Day and July 4. There is no cost to apply or for the portraits. The only requirement is that the veteran or their family member be present to receive the portrait on Veterans Day. Community members who wish to help support the costs for this program are also welcome. For more information, email at karen@programservices.org.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Friday and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Friends of the Rickman Store are looking for volunteers to be greeters and assist in Saturday activities. No amount of time is too small. The store is open Saturdays 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call Connie Reynolds (828)524-0359.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. In-person meetings with Covid 19 preventive measures are held Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Franklin. Online meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Historic T M Rickman Store is now open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Located at 259 Cowee Creek Road in the historic West -Mill District. Music Jams begin at noon.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Macon County Public Health is currently vaccinating those eligible in all groups. Individuals that want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, must call Macon County’s Vaccine Call Center at (828)524-1500 to register and schedule an appointment. The Call Center is open Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.