Community Calendar for July 2, 2020

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call 828 349-4357 or 828 837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

Macon County Schools is offering meal pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the following locations: Mountain View Intermediate School, South Macon Elementary School, Iotla Valley Elementary School, Franklin High School and Nantahala School. If you have questions regarding the meal pickup service, contact School Nutrition Director David Lightner at david.lightner@macon.k12.nc.us or by calling (828)524-3314 ext. 1010.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike to Jones Gap and White Rock on Saturday, July 4, meet at Bi-Lo, 9 a.m. Hike the NC Bartram Trail to a spur trail and see a spectacular view of the Tessentee Valley and the Nantahala Mountains, Albert Mountain on the A.T. The hike is limit to ten people. For more information, call leader Gail Lehman (828)524-5298.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take the Women’s History Walk in downtown Franklin on Sunday, July 5, at 2 p.m. The walk will begin at Town Hall, walk the trail through town and around town to 10 to 12 locations. For more information, call Mary Stone (828)369-7352.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Franklin Covenant Church Curbside Complimentary Hot Lunch and Dry Goods Food Pantry will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 265 Belleview Park Dr.

NC Pre-K program through Macon County Schools is now taking applications for the 2020-2021 school year. A child is eligible for NC PreK if they turned four on or before August 31 of the program year (2020), but is not yet five years of age and the family meets income guidelines. Anyone who is interested in applying for a NC Pre-K spot or has questions on eligibility requirements, contact Valerie Norton ASAP at (828)524-3314 ext. 1041.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell St. is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where folks can drive up and get a box of food. No paperwork; no questions asked. Backpacks are delivered to the schools on Fridays and the bus drivers take the regular lunch and also the backpacks to the families on their Friday deliveries.

Five Fire Departments in Macon County – Nantahala, Cullasaja, Sky Valley, Clarks Chapel, and Burningtown – are open Monday thru Fridays for drive up deliveries from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone who needs food. The fire departments and CareNet have plenty of food and MANNA is making deliveries from Asheville twice a month. No one should be going hungry; the food is plentiful.