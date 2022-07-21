Community Calendar for July 21, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Bascom Center for the Visual Arts July Free Exhibitions “Like No Other Place,” through Dec. 31, at the Joel Gallery. Opening July 30 at the Thompson Gallery, “Members Challenge: Place” through Sept. 10. The gallery is located at 323 Franklin Rd., Highlands. For more information, call (828)526-4949.

Music at “The Frog” will be held on July 23, Sweet and Sourwood Honey, Dan Watkins, Shelly Arvidson and Friends; July 30, Shelly Arvidson. The musicians will be playing or singing from 11 am to 1 pm. Friends of the Greenway/ FROG Quarters are located at 573 E. Main St., Franklin.

American Red Cross Blood Drives in Franklin will be held on July 22, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lowe’s 0717, 161 Franklin Plaza. How to donate blood. Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call (800)733-2767.

Prentiss Church Food Pantry will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane. For more information, call (828)369-3885.

Art League of Highlands-Cashiers Annual Summer Colors Fine Art Show will be held on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Sapphire Valley Community Center, 207 Sapphire Valley Rd, Sapphire. This exhibition contains works by more than 20 well-known local and visiting artists. Featured are original oil, mixed media and watercolor paintings, photography, woodworkers, sculptors, potters, glass artists. Throughout the weekend live, pop-up music performances by Creation Music & Arts and a kids studio for budding artists to explore their talents. The show is indoors with free admission and parking. For more information, call (828) 743 7663 or visit the website at www.artleaguehighlands-cashiers.com

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, July 27, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church Food Pantry will be held on Wednesday, July 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. The church is located at 86 E. Hickory Knoll Rd. For more information, call the church at(828)369-9300 or Jannie at (813)305-9433.

Franklin Covenant Church Drive Through Hot Lunch, Food Pantry and prayer as requested will be held on Saturday, July 30, starting at 11 a.m. The church is located at 265 Belleview Park Rd.

Annual Green Family Reunion will he held on Sunday, July 31, 12:30 in Louisa Chapel Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Bring a dish/dessert to share, drinks and paper products will be provided.

Otto Community will have an ice cream social and program featuring Jeff Lee with Little T Broadband on Monday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., on Firehouse Rd. He will give an update on high speed internet in the community building, fire station and in the Otto area. For more information Go2ottonc.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Thursday, Friday and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Childrens Art Classes at the Uptown Gallery will be held on Wednesdays during July and August. Adult workshops in acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, and glass fusing are also offered. Free painting in the classroom Monday’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free children’s classes at the Big Bear Shelter on Saturday, July 23, 30. Register at gallery or Friends of the Greenway to participate. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St., Franklin, All are welcome to attend. Contact mtully1001@gmail.com for more information.

Historic TM Rickman Store located at 259 Cowee Creek Road is now open for visitors on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discover unique items and listen to local musicians. Parking is limited with additional parking available at Cowee Arts and Heritage Center a short walk from the store.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. To speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

