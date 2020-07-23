Community Calendar for July 23, 2020

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call 828 349-4357 or 828 837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

The Annual Reunion of Joseph and Alva Allen Gibson Family has been cancelled this year.

Back The Blue Walk to Support Law Enforcement will be held on July 25, 11:30 to 2 p.m. Walk will start at Town Hall and will go up Main St. to the gazebo. Poster decorating contest for the kids with prizes, ceremony honoring fallen officers with special guest speakers. Wear a mask for saftey.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 6-mile downhill hike on Saturday, July 25, with an elevation change 700 ft., to Bee Cove Falls in South Carolina on an old logging road off 107 near the Fish Hatchery. View this 80′ multi-tiered falls in a pretty area near the edge of the escarpment of the mountains. Hike limited to 10 people. Meet at Cashiers Rec. Park at 10 a.m., drive 20 miles round trip. For more information and reservations, call Leaders Mike and Susan Kettles at (828)743-1079.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a 9-mike moderate-to-strenuous hike on Sunday, July 26, with an elevation change of 1,000 ft., on the Cowetta Hydrological Lab Center Loop, hiking up Shope Creek Road to Cunningham Branch to Dyke Gap to come down Ball Creek Rd. Hike limited to 6 people. Meet at Smoky Mtn. Visitors Center on Hwy. 441 at 9 a.m., drive 10 miles round trip. For more information and reservations, call leader Katharine Brown, (828)421-4178.

Descendants of Weimer and Margaret Siler will gather on Saturday, Aug. 1. There will be two options for gathering: in person and online. The in person gathering, which will comply with all state guidelines and requirements for meetings during COVID-19, will be at the Moss Valley venue, 1145 Patton Road in Franklin. For those who are not comfortable attending or who are unable to attend in person at this time, an online option will be available. For more updates and information, visit www.silerdescendants.org.

Macon County Schools is offering meal pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the following locations: Mountain View Intermediate School, South Macon Elementary School, Iotla Valley Elementary School, Franklin High School and Nantahala School. If you have questions regarding the meal pickup service, contact School Nutrition Director David Lightner at david.lightner@macon.k12.nc.us or by calling (828)524-3314 ext. 1010.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

NC Pre-K program through Macon County Schools is now taking applications for the 2020-2021 school year. A child is eligible for NC PreK if they turned four on or before August 31 of the program year (2020), but is not yet five years of age and the family meets income guidelines. Anyone who is interested in applying for a NC Pre-K spot or has questions on eligibility requirements, contact Valerie Norton ASAP at (828)524-3314 ext. 1041.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell St. is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where folks can drive up and get a box of food. No paperwork; no questions asked. Backpacks are delivered to the schools on Fridays and the bus drivers take the regular lunch and also the backpacks to the families on their Friday deliveries.

Five Fire Departments in Macon County – Nantahala, Cullasaja, Sky Valley, Clarks Chapel, and Burningtown – are open Monday thru Fridays for drive up deliveries from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone who needs food. The fire departments and CareNet have plenty of food and MANNA is making deliveries from Asheville twice a month. No one should be going hungry; the food is plentiful.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.