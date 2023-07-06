Community Calendar for July 6, 2023

Free Summer Meals offered for Macon County School Students, Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch is served from 11:30 to 12 noon. For the week of June 22-30, meals will be served at the following sites: Franklin High School June 20-23, 26-29; Nantahala Learning Center Tuesday-Friday, through Aug. 18; New Vision Gymnastics through Aug. 25; and the Macon County Library through July 31.

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; allergies in the family; and any specialty items needed, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Start Your Recovery.org is a groundbreaking website developed by bringing together experts in substance misuse treatment from leading nonprofit, academic, and government institutions. Through this resource, the community can find local support and treatment options; hear stories from individuals with similar life experiences; and learn about recognizing and dealing with substance misuse.

Cullasaja Gorge Fire and Rescue Annual Business Meeting will be held on Thursday, July 6, 7:30 p.m. at the fire department. Community residents are urged to attend.

Heartland Band Old Time Gospel Singing will be held on Friday, July 7 and 21, 6 to 8 p.m., at West Franklin Church, located on Sloan Rd., next to the Forest Service Office. All are welcome.

Ammons descendants Reunion will be held on Saturday, July 8, 10:30 a.m. Musical entertainment and a catered meal will be provided. For more information, call Susan Hirsch (828)524-1808.

Cullasaja Community Summer Meeting will be held on Monday, July 10, 6 p.m. at the picnic area. There will be a short meeting, roast a hotdog and do some clean up around the piicnic area. Food will be provided. Please plan to attend and bring a weedeater or rake to help.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, July 12 and 26, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Nantahala Hiking Club Annual Meeting and Election of Officers will Thursday, July 13, 6 p.m., at the Macon County Public Library, 149 Siler Road, Franklin. Bookstore owner Jenn Kelley she will be speaking about how the natural beauty of the area can springboard personal growth, reflection and creative writing in the form of journaling. Learn how to write your experience with her guide. A free raffle follows. The public is invited.

Extension Agent Kim Terrell will present a Beginner Water Bath class on Canning Pickles will be held on Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; or Thursday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn the basics of canning dill pickles and take home a jar at the end of the class. The class will be held at the Macon County Cooperative Extension Office at 193 Thomas Heights Rd., Franklin. For more information or to pre-register, call (828)349-2046.

Extension Agent Kim Terrell will present a class on Pressure Canning Green Beans on Thursday, July 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; or Friday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to12 p.m. Learn the basics of canning green beans and take home a jar at the end of class. The class will be held at the Macon County Cooperative Extension Office at 193 Thomas Heights Rd., Franklin. For more information or to pre-register call, (828)349-2046.

The Franklin High School Graduating Class of 1968 will hold its 55th reunion at the Holly Springs Community Center, Sept. 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. RSVP to Conley Shope (828)371-7558 or (828)349-9759.

Nantahala Hiking Club Silver Striders Walks/Hikes are held on Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m. The hikes are led by two NHC members, Kathy Ratcliff and Beverly Upson. The walks/hikes are three miles long and are usually local. Examples: Winding Stair FS Road, Coweeta Lab, Greenway, Wallace Branch, Tessentee Bottomland. For more information, call Jack Blake at (828)421-5661. Leave a message and he will get back to you.

Thursday Painters meet every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Uptown Gallery located at 30 East Main in Franklin. All skill levels are welcome. Free to the public. Bring your project, supplies and a bag lunch. For more information, call (828)349-4607 or 28734pm@gmail.com

Historic 1895 T.M. Rickman Store is open Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 259 Cowee Creek Rd. Built in 1895 the store is full of historical information, displays. Music in the mornings and music jams begin at noon. Limited parking with additional parking available at Cowee School Arts and Heritage Center a short walking distance.

In Home COVID-19 and Flu Vaccinations available for adults ages 65 and older. Drive through clinics will be offered in the fall. For information or to schedule an in-home vaccine, call (828)349-2058, ext. 2280.

International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) seeks host families for the 2023/24 School Year. Students are 15-18 years old and from Europe, Asia and South America. Students have their own health insurance and money to pay for their expenses. Family application process includes completing online application, reference checks, background checks and a home visit interview. Families can host for a full school year or semester program and do not need to have children or teens in their homes. Ongoing Support is provided to the family and student throughout the student’s stay. For more information, call Donna Bell (828)421-8843; or email dbell@icesusa.org; or www.icesusa.org.

Girl Scout Daisy and Brownie Volunteers needed for Troop 2996 in Franklin. This is a great opportunity to help 5 to 8 year olds learn and grow. For more information, call Diane Peltz at (828)371-2823 or email dianepeltz1953@gmail.com.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina and all over the world.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library and on Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)349-6109.

Uptown Gallery Children and Adult Art Classes and Workshops in acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, precious metal clay and glass fusing. Free painting in the classroom Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Participants are responsible for their own project and a bag lunch. Membership meeting second Sunday of the month at 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St. in Franklin. For more information, call (828)349-4607.

A.A. Meetings Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or is interested in the A.A. recovery program. In person meetings with Covid 19 preventive measures are held on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd., Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Monday, noon, Tuesday, 8 a.m, and Thursday, noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St., and Wednesday, 7 p.m., at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. Online Meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Crawford Senior Center offers a variety of classes to older adults in Macon County. Classes include arts, crafts, exercise, and more. They also offer a variety of support groups: dementia caregivers, visually impaired persons, grief support and multiple sclerosis support group. For more information, call (828)349-2058 ext. 0.

Crawford Senior Center Care Connection Adult Day Program offers activities and supervision for adults with dementia and other forms of memory loss. For more information, call (828)349-0211 ext. 0.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church Monday nights, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org.

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes include exercise, tai chi, and more. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.