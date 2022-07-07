Community Calendar for July 7, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Bascom Center for the Visual Arts July Free Exhibitions on Thursday, July 7, 4 to 5 p.m., artists instructors Takuro and Hitomi Shibata will talk about ceramics reception to follow. On Friday, July 15, 3 p.m., Collector Talk with Kirk Moore will discuss sense of place, one person’s travels through the southern imaginary landscape. Opening on July 16, at the Joel Gallery, “Like No Other Place,” through Dec. 31. Opening July 30 at the Thompson Gallery, “Members Challenge: Place” through Sept. 10. The gallery is located at 323 Franklin Rd., Highlands. For more information, call (828)526-4949.

Franklin Women’s Club will meet on Friday, July 8, noon, at Fat Buddies restaurant in Westgate Plaza. Program to follow. If you plan to attend, R.S.V.P. to Brenda Jacobs, (828)421-0411. For more information, call Linda Ellison at (407)342-9654.

Burningtown Baptist Church Family Movie Night will be held on Friday, July 8. Come at 6 p.m. for a Hot Dog meal and the Movie will follow at 6:45 p.m. The church is located at 446 Burningtown Baptist Church Road. For more information, call (941)993-8744 or (828)524-4206.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike to Chattooga River Trail on Saturday, July 9. Starting at Whiteside Cove they will go to the Iron Bridge on Bear Pen Road. Hike along the Chattooga River, seeing rock formations, big tree and swim at the Narrows. There is some rock scrambling. Total Hike Distance will be 6 miles. Meet at Cashiers Rec. Park at 10 a.m. Must call for reservations. For more information and reservations, call leader Susan Kettles (828)743-1079 or cell (828)399-0090.

American Legion Monthly Meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 12, dinner at 6 p.m., and meeting at 7 p.m., 614 W Main St.

Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men’s Center Graduation will be held on Saturday July 16, 10 a.m., at the center, 336 Living Hope Way, Franklin. There will be worship, a message, a short video and the graduates will give their testimonies. There will be refreshments and a reception after. All are invited to attend. For more information about our addiction recovery program for men, go to www.livinghopeway.com or call (828)524-2157.

Music at “The Frog” will be held on July 9, Bill Peterson and Dave Stewart; July 16, Melody Lowery and Friends; July 23, Sweet and Sourwood Honey, Dan Watkins, Shelly Arvidson and Friends; July 30, Shelly Arvidson. The musicians will be playing or singing from 11 am to 1 pm. Friends of the Greenway/ FROG Quarters are located at 573 E. Main St., Franklin

Otto Community Development Organization Covered Dish will be held on Monday, July 11, 7 p.m., the Otto Community Building, 65 Firehouse Rd. Program by Sharon Archer with NC Wildlife Rehabilitation. Bring a covered dish and come meet your neighbors.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, July 13 and 27, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Thursday, Friday and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Childrens Art Classes at the Uptown Gallery will be held on Wednesdays during July. Adult workshops in acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, and glass fusing are also offered. Free painting in the classroom Monday’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free children’s classes at the Big Bear Shelter on Saturday, July 9, 16, 23, 30. Register at gallery or Friends of the Greenway to participate. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St., Franklin, All are welcome to attend. Contact mtully1001@gmail.com for more information.

Historic TM Rickman Store located at 259 Cowee Creek Road is now open for visitors on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discover unique items and listen to local musicians. Parking is limited with additional parking available at Cowee Arts and Heritage Center a short walk from the store.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. To speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.