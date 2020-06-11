Community Calendar for June 11, 2020

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call 828 349-4357 or 828 837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

Meal Delivery Service has resumed. School buses will be delivering meals to students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will also be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the following locations: South Macon Elementary School, Mountain View Intermediate School, Iotla Valley Elementary School, Franklin High School, Nantahala School and Highlands School. This meal service is free for any child 18 years old and younger. For more information, call School Nutrition Director David Lighter at (828)524-3314 ext. 1010 or david.lightner@macon.k12.nc.us

NC Pre-K program through Macon County Schools is now taking applications for the 2020-2021 school year. A child is eligible for NC PreK if they turned four on or before August 31 of the program year (2020), but is not yet five years of age and the family meets income guidelines. Anyone who is interested in applying for a NC Pre-K spot or has questions on eligibility requirements, contact Valerie Norton ASAP at (828)524-3314 ext. 1041.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com

Nantahala Hiking Club Hikes have been canceled until further notice.

Taste of Scotland and Celtic Festival scheduled for June 19 and 20 has been cancelled. The next Taste of Scotland is scheduled for June 18 through 20, 2021.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell St. is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where folks can drive up and get a box of food. No paperwork; no questions asked. Backpacks are delivered to the schools on Fridays and the bus drivers take the regular lunch and also the backpacks to the families on their Friday deliveries.

Five Fire Departments in Macon County – Nantahala, Cullasaja, Sky Valley, Clarks Chapel, and Burningtown – are open Monday thru Fridays for drive up deliveries from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone who needs food. The fire departments and CareNet have plenty of food and MANNA is making deliveries from Asheville twice a month. No one should be going hungry; the food is plentiful.