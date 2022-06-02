Community Calendar for June 2, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Valley River Arts Guild June Art Walk will be held on Friday, June 3, 5 to 8 p.m., in downtown Murphy, Classes for Introduction to Zentangle for Teens, on Saturday, June 4, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, Clay Flower Bowls for Children, on Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Intermediate Pine Needle Crafts, on Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Introduction and Intermediate Zentangle Class for Youth ages 13 to 17, on Saturday, June 18, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Murphy Art Center. Class is appropriate for ages 13 to 17. at Murphy Art Center. Classes are open to the public. For more information, call (828)360-3038.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center Dog and Cat Adoption Event will be held on Saturday, June 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Burke’s Outlet, 225 Franklin Plaza. All animals are vaccinated, Spayed/neutered, microchipped and ready to go to a loving home. Available dogs and cats can be seen on maconcounty.humanesociety.

Writer’s Club will meet on Tuesday, June 7, 1 p.m. in the Macon County Library’s Children’s work room.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, June 8 and 22, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Franklin Women’s Club will meet on Friday, June 10, noon, at Fat Buddies restaurant in Westgate Plaza. Guest speaker will be Jan McGee, instructor at Macon TRACS (Therapeutic Riding for Adults and Children’s Success). RSVP to Brenda Jacobs, (828)421-0411. For more information about the Club, call Linda Ellison at (407)342-9654.

Uptown Gallery Childrens Art Classes will be held during June and July. Students ages 8 to 12 are Wednesdays 1 to 3 p.m. and ages 4 to 7 are Fridays 1 to 2 p.m., 30 East Main Street Franklin. Participants will explore the process of painting, clay, weaving, assemblage, watercolors, drawing and mixed media. Each week will be a different experience. All are welcome to attend. For more information, email mtully1001@gmail.com

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center Fill the Van with donations of food and supplies will be held on Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Tractor Supply Co., 3077 Georgia Rd., in Franklin.

Historic TM Rickman Store located at 259 Cowee Creek Road is now open for visitors on Saturdays 10:00 until 4:00. Discover unique items and listen to local musicians.Parking is limited with additional parking available at Cowee Arts and Heritage Center a short walk from the store.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. To speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

The Town of Franklin Water/Sewer Division will implement temporary road closures continuing into early June, on West Palmer Street in front of the Franklin Fire Department and on Maple Street to improve an existing sewer line. A hard closure will commence from a point at the intersection of Commerce Street and West Palmer Street to include both lanes and continue to Maple Street. Signage will be in place for the closure area and detours. For more information, call Public Works Department at (828)524-2516 x 397.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.