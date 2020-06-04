Community Calendar for June 4, 2020

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call 828 349-4357 or 828 837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

Meal Delivery Service has resumed. School buses will be delivering meals to students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will also be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the following locations: South Macon Elementary School, Mountain View Intermediate School, Iotla Valley Elementary School, Franklin High School, Nantahala School and Highlands School. This meal service is free for any child 18 years old and younger. For more information, call School Nutrition Director David Lighter at (828)524-3314 ext. 1010 or david.lightner@macon.k12.nc.us

NC Pre-K program through Macon County Schools is now taking applications for the 2020-2021 school year. A child is eligible for NC PreK if they turned four on or before August 31 of the program year (2020), but is not yet five years of age and the family meets income guidelines. Anyone who is interested in applying for a NC Pre-K spot or has questions on eligibility requirements, contact Valerie Norton ASAP at (828)524-3314 ext. 1041.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.