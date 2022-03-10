Community Calendar for March 10, 2022

The Town of Franklin Water/Sewer Division will have temporary road closures at varying times through Friday, April 29. The road closures will be on West Palmer Street in front of the Franklin Fire Department and on Maple Street to improve an existing sewer line. There will be signage in place for the closure area and detours. The closure will be a hard closure from a point at the intersection of Commerce Street and West Palmer Street to include both lanes and continue to Maple Street. There will be signage in place on both ends of the closure to alert traffic of alternate detours on the days when work occurs. Information will be shared via social media on the Police and Fire Department pages and will be updated on the town’s website. For more information, call Public Works Department at (828)524-2516 x 397.

Thursday Painters has moved to Mondays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Uptown Gallery located at 30 East Main Street in Franklin. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Bring your project and supplies and a bag lunch. For more information, call Pat Mennenger (828)421-5194 or Uptown Gallery (828)349-4607.

Nantahala Hiking Club General Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 10, at 6 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library. You do not need to be a member to attend these meetings. Presenter Jonathan Byrd will discuss enjoying cold weather outdoor activities safely.

Valley River Arts Guild will be Offering Classes for Rock Painting on Saturday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., class is for children and youth ages 6 through 17, Painting an Easter Quilt Board on Saturday, March 12, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Introduction to Watercolor Art Class on Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Murphy Art Center. Classes are open to the public. For more information, call (828)360-3038.

N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Free Online Seminar on Blackberries & Raspberries: How to Create & Care For Your Caneberry Patch will be held on Monday March 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. via zoom. To register look for the event at macon.ces.ncsu.edu/events For more information, contact the Macon County Extension Center at (828)349 2049 or e-mail Christy Bredenkamp at clbreden@ncsu.edu

American Legion Post 108 St. Patty’s Day Dance will be held on Saturday, March 12, 7 to 10 p.m., at 614 W. Main St. Music will be provided by DJ Don. All are welcome to attend.

Nantahala Hiking Club on Saturday, March 12, will hike to Brasstown Falls which has a newly constructed bridge and stairs to an observation deck to view the sluice and a group of five waterfalls. Then take a side trail to the base of Little Brasstown Falls, drive to Woodall Shoals along the Chattooga River. Meet at the Smoky Mountain Visitor Center at 10 a.m. For more information and reservations, call (828)524-5298.

Nantahala Hiking Club on Sunday, March 13, will hike to Brown Branch in the Watauga Valley on a Forest Service Rd. with a steady climb. Pass a lovely cascade along the way. Views north to Gold City. Friendly dogs welcome. For more information and reservations, call Kathy Ratcliff at (828)526-5480.

Macon County Art Association membership will meet on Sunday, March 13, 3 p.m. at the Uptown Gallery, 30 E Main Street, Franklin. All are welcome. For more information call (828) 349-4607.

High Mountain Squares Modern Western Style Square Dance Classes will be held on March 14, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Monday evening. Classes will be at the Environmental Resource Center, 1624 Lakeside Dr. For more information call, (727)599-1440, (828)332-0001, or (828)200-0674.

Pizza Kickoff for the 32nd annual Macon County Senior Games will be held on Monday, March 14, 5:30 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Building. Seniors 50 + are invited to attend.

Democratic Women of Macon County Monthly Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 5 p.m., at Noah’s Play and Train.

Vaya Health Class on Enhancing Mental Health with Alternative Treatments – Nutrition, Color Therapy, Music Therapy will be held on Wednesday, March 16,1 :30 p.m. in the Macon County Public Library Meeting Room. This class is designed for care providers, recipients and the general public. Register for this in-person VAYA Health class at https://www.vayahealth.com/calendar/ or call the library (828)524-3600 with a name and phone number.

Prentiss Church Food Pantry will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane. For more information, call (828)369-3885.

Tai Chi for Veterans will be held on Thursday, March 17, 11 a.m. in the Macon County Public Library Meeting Room. Amelia Capaforte Jones with the John & Dorothy Crawford Senior Center will lead a demonstration class, a talk and a Q&A. The class is geared to veterans but is open to all. Comfortable clothing and masks are suggested. The library is located at 149 Siler Farm Road. For more information, call (828)524-3600.

Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men’s Center Graduation will be held on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m., 336 Living Hope Way. The ceremony will include worship, a message from the word, a short video and a graduate giving his testimony. Refreshments and reception to follow. The public is invited to attend. For more information about the program, visit www.livinghopeway.com or call (828)524-2157.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, March 23, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Paynetown Cemetery Workday will be held on Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Fontana. (Rain Date: Saturday, April 2) Workers should bring lunch, snacks, a rake and/or shovel, gloves, and a will to help fix the issues at the Paynetown Cemetery. Among the tasks will be cleaning and resetting stones, leveling, and seeding and mulching grass seed to establish permanent ground cover and help preserve the cemetery for future generations. All cleaning supplies will be provided and are in accordance with Park guidelines. Directions: Drive across Fontana Dam and turn right, proceed for ¼-mile to dirt road on the left. Paynetown Cemetery is at the gate on this road, approximately another ¼-mile.

Macon County Schools Preschool Program is currently taking applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Applications are available at the Macon County Board of Education, Iotla Valley, Cartoogechaye and South Macon; or email valerie.norton@macon.k12.nc.us. Applications are due by Wednesday, April 20.

American Legion Post 108 Bingo is held every Wednesday evening at the Post, 614 West Main St. from 4 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.