Community Calendar for March 11, 2021

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share some their skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is your time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are there to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Food Pantry will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 10 a.m. to noon. Drive thru only. Masks are required. The church is located at 299 Maple St.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee or a soft drink and a snack, use our free internet. You can also reserve the shelters for your events there.

Macon County Republican Women’s Club will meet on Tuesday, March 16, 11:30 a.m., at Fat Buddies BBQ. Speakers Det. Blake Buchanan, and also Ann Marie McWhite of Rise & Shine, will address the opioid (illegal drugs) issue particularly in Macon County. It’s urgent we learn what’s going on at home and how it affects us, and the legislation locally, statewide, and nationally. For the treasure table bring something green or something baked.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 3-mile hike on Saturday, March 13, with elevation change 700 ft., on the Appalachian Trail to Wesser Tower, an old fire tower with magnificent 360 degrees views that include Cheoah Bald, the Smoky Mountains, and Fontana Lake. Return by an old Forest Service Rd. Meet at Cowee School at 9 a.m., drive 30 miles round trip. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more information or reservations, call leader Larry Barnett (828)226-9123.

Macon County Democratic Women Monthly Online Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 7 p.m. For more information and Zoom link, contact jean.work.wright@gmail.com

Talking Rock Farm Gardening Workshop will be held on Sunday, March 21. Learn how to garden year-round using a variety of techniques. Registration is required. For more info contact Paul at (828)342-2137 or email at coweeta@gmail.com

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. In Person Meetings with Covid 19 Preventive Measures are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Franklin. On Line Meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Macon County Public Health is currently vaccinating those eligible under Group 3. This group includes those who qualify to receive the vaccine as frontline, essential workers. NC DHHS is defining frontline, essential workers as those who must be in-person at your place of work, in the following sectors: critical manufacturing, education, essential goods (including workers at any store that sells groceries or medicine), food and agriculture (including restaurant workers), government and community services (including workers at non-profit organizations), public safety, transportation, and all remaining health care and public health workers. You can learn more about who may qualify at: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot- take-your-shot. Individuals in Group 3 that want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, must call Macon County’s Vaccine Call Center at (828)524-1500 to register and schedule an appointment. The Macon County Vaccine Call Center is open Monday – Friday, from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Macon County Animal Services Rabies Shots for all dogs, cats and ferrets are $10. Vaccination clinics will be held on Saturday, March 27, East Franklin Elementary, 9 a.m. to noon, Mountain View Intermediante School, 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 10, Cartoogechaye Elementary, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pets must be kept in the vehicles or on a leash. State law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets over the age of 4 months to have the rabies vaccine. For more information, call (828)349-2106.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.