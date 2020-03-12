Community Calendar for March 12, 2020

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held on Tuesday, 7:30 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 66 Church St.; Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m., and Sunday at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Thursday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd.; Saturday, 10 a.m., Asbury Methodist Church in Otto. For more information or to speak with a member of A. A., call (828)349-4357 or visit our website www.aawnc80.org.

Nantahala Hiking Club will meet Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m., at the Macon County Public Library. Jason Love, associate director with the Highlands Biological Station, will present “Micro Plastics in our Ground Water.” Refreshments and fellowship to follow. The public is invited.

Macon County Master Gardener Volunteer Association will meet March 13, 1 p.m., in the meeting room of the Environmental Resource Center at 1624 Lakeside Dr. Adam Bigelow, a local horticulturist with a broad knowledge base, is speaking. The public is welcome to attend.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 7-mile hike on Saturday, March 14, with an elevation change 950 ft., on Ridge Trail at Coweeta Hydrological Lab, starting behind the wet lab and hiking to Dyke Gap, with views of Albert Mountain fire tower. Descend on the old Gage Trail to Shope Fork and return to the office complex. Meet at Westgate Plaza in Franklin at 9 a.m., drive 16 miles round trip. Visitors welcome to attend. For more information and reservations, call leader Gail Lehman, (828)524-5298.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take an easy 2-mile hike with very little elevation change on Sunday, March 15, in the woods at the west end of the Macon County Library in Franklin, following the bicycle path to the Greenway, walking along Cartoogechaye Creek to the Community Garden and returning. Meet at the library at 2 pm. Call leader Mary Stone, 369-7352 for reservations. Visitors welcome.

Holly Springs Community Development Association will meet on Monday, March 16 at 6 pm at the community building at 2720 Cat Creek Road. A potluck supper will begin at 6, followed by a guest speaker from Macon New Beginnings/The Serving Spoon. The evening will conclude with a short business meeting. Everyone is welcome.

American Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities in Franklin will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 12 to 4 p.m., at the Beasley Flooring Products, 41 Hardwood Dr.; Friday, March 20, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lowe’s 0717, Georgia Hwy.; Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Discover Church, 47 Macon Center Dr. To make an appointment to donate blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800)733-2767. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.

Gem Country Republican Women’s Club will meet on St Patrick’s Day, March 17, 11:30 a.m., at Fat Buddies. Come and enjoy being informed of current issues. Treasure table is anything green

Friends of the Greenway Naturally Green Initiative Program Series will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m., at FROG Quarters, 573 E. Main St. The program will be on “Soil Regeneration – Healing the Planet to Heal our Bodies.” Faye Streiff, N.D., a Naturopath, herbalist, writer and farmer; and Allan M. Streiff, a soil scientist, international ag consultant and farmer will present the program.

Tai Chi for Veterans will be held on Thursday, March 19, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., in the Macon County Public Library Meeting Room. Amelia Capaforte Jones will lead a demonstration class, a talk and a Q&A. The 10:30 a.m. class is geared to seniors but open to all, and the 6 p.m. class is geared to veterans of all ages but is also open to all.

American Legion Post 108 St. Patrick’s Day Dance will be held on Saturday, March 21, 7 p.m., with the music of Crossfire. Small admission charged. Finger food will be provided.

Macon County Republican Party’s Annual Convention and Precinct Meeting will be held on Saturday, March 21, at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts, 1028 Georgia Rd. Registration begins at 9 a.m., gavel at 10 a.m. Open to Macon County voters who were registered as Republicans as of January 31, 2020.

Mountain Discovery Charter School is now accepting applications through March 2020. Mountain Discovery is a free, public, K-8 charter school located in Bryson City, serving students from Swain, Jackson, Macon, Haywood, and Graham counties. They utilize experiential learning, creativity, and high personal and academic expectations. They foster a love of the natural world through its focus on outdoor education. All students are actively engaged in learning that has value and consequence beyond the classroom. For more information and enrollment, go to www.mountaindiscovery.org

Vagabonds RV Camping Club are seeking additional members for the 2020 season. The new schedule is available now for those who are interested. They camp one weekend per month, April thru November. Usually within 100 miles from Franklin. All ages are welcome. Any type camper is welcome. No dues, no structured activities. Just an enjoyment of the outdoors, fellowship, good conversation, pot luck dinners and a roaring campfire. For more information, call Lillian at (828)369-6669 or lilnau@aol.com

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

CarePartners Hospice Support Groups are for anyone who has lost loved ones. Facilitated by the Bereavement Staff of CarePartners Hospice, the Women’s Support Groups meet the third Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.; the Men’s Support Groups meet the second Monday of the month at 11:30 a.m., at the Sunset Restaurant on Harrison Ave. CarePartners Home Care and Hospice is located at 170 Church St. For more information, call (828)369-4206.

Serving Spoon Serves a Hot Meal on Thursday, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Town’s Jaycee Building except on Thanksgiving.

NC Mountain Made at 36 E Main Street, and Charity’s Hair Studio, 493 Highlands Road, are collecting nonperishable food items for CareNet.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Mens Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.

Al-Anon is a Fellowship of Relatives and Friends of Alcoholics who believe their lives have been affected by someone’s drinking. Al-Anon meets at the Macon County Public Library Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Macon Chips Local Wood Carving Club is dedicated to the techniques and methods of wood carving. The club meets Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., in the Franklin High School wood shop. Interested persons are cordially invited. For additional information, call (828)369-2144.

Franklin Golf Association meets on Thursdays, 9 a.m., at the Franklin Golf Course. For more information, call Franklin Golf Course at (828)524-2288.

Celebration of Mountain Music is held on Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Robert C Carpenter Community Building,1288 Georgia Road, Franklin. Join them to jam, sing, dance or just enjoy traditional mountain music. For more information, call (828)524-3485.

Free Ping Pong at the Robert C. Carpenter Building on Tuesdays, 2 p.m., Thursday, 10 a.m., 441 So. in Franklin.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night 6 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. email: cr@discover.church with questions.

Zumba Classes are held at the community building on Monday and Thursday, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

NAMI Support Group for individuals dealing with mental illnesses, such as depression, bi-polar, substance use disorder, anxiety and others, and for family members dealing with these challenges meets weekly on Thursdays, 7 to 8:15 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Out Reach Center in Franklin, across from Lazy Hiker Brewery. Join us in a safe confidential environment to share concerns, learn about resources, gain insights,understanding and hope. For directions or information, call Ann (828)369-7385 or Donita (828)526-9510.

Macon County Senior Services needs volunteers Interested persons should stop in The Crawford Senior Center and fill out a volunteer application at the Community Resource Center. For more information, call (828)349-2060.

Highlands Writers Group, a collection of professional and talented amateur writers, meets to read, workshop, or to just share information on writing, every Tuesday, 3 to 5 p.m, in the downstairs board room at the Bascom Center for the Visual Arts, 323 Franklin Rd., in Highlands. For more information, call Bud Katz (828)526-3190 or email budandlynn@me.com.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group for those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other memory-related illness. Share experiences, problem and joys in “Sharing the Journey.” The group meets the second and fourth Wednesday at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church Street, Franklin. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

TaijiFit with Reesa and Lynn is held on Friday, 1 p.m., at the Crawford Senior Center, 108 Wayah St. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Crawford Senior Center Cardio Toning Class is held on Fridays, 3 p.m. in the activity room. For more information call (828)349-2058.

Chess at the Crawford Senior Center is held on Wednesdays from 12 to 2 p.m. in the small conference room. Open to all ages. The center is located at 108 Wayah St. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

Macon County Public Health offers nutrition counseling and diabetes education. Services are covered by many private insurances including Medicare/Medicaid. All insurance accepted and income based sliding scale fee available to Macon County residents. For more information, call April Innis at (828)349-2455.

Harris Hospice serving patients and families in Franklin and the seven surrounding counties, conducts ongoing orientation sessions for adults (18 & older) interested in becoming volunteers with the program. No medical experience is required. Training is provided. For more information, call Rachel Thomson, volunteer coordinator at (828)631-1702.

Chair Tai Chi Class at the Senior Center are held on Thursdays, 9 a.m. This is for those who are in wheel chairs, walkers and cannot stand for any length of time. Tai Chi for arthritis will be held on Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Community Care Clinic of Franklin needs volunteers to work at the front desk or as an intake volunteer. The front desk volunteer welcomes the patients and instructs them on completing the necessary paperwork. The intake volunteer takes vital signs and records medication and health information before the patient sees the medical provider. Work as often or as little as you like. For more information, call (828)349-2085 or email mishields@peoplepc.com

Macon County Senior Services is looking for volunteer drivers for the Home Delivered Meal program. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday and the routes, on average, take about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Interested persons should stop in The Crawford Senior Center and fill out a volunteer application at the Community Resource Center.

Matter of Balance Classes at the Senior Center are held on Thursdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the dining room. Walk with Ease is held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Small Conference Room. Guitar lessons for seniors are held on Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m., in the cafeteria. The Senior Center is located at 108 Wayah Street. For more information, call (828)349-0211.

Looking for people interested in playing Bridge on Tuesday or Thursday at The Cowee School Heritage Center. Contact Teresa Bouchonnet at (828)349-3878 or bouchonnet@frontier.com for more information.

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families (ACA) – “Smoky Mountain ACAs” meets Saturdays at noon, at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 171 Main St., in Franklin. For more information, contact Doug (407)758-6433 or adultchildren.org

Guardian Ad Litem Program is seeking volunteers to be the voice of a child in court. The vital work of the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program is only made possible by dedicated volunteers who are committed to the cause of keeping children safe from future harm. Find out more about the program by visiting www.ncgal.org or www.facebook.com/ncGuardianAdLitem. For more information, call Joe Allen, Macon County GAL office (828)349-7222 or Shannon Cowan, Jackson County GAL Office (828)587-2087.

Learn to Cope Support Group Meetings are held on Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Full Circle Recovery Center, 3261 Georgia Rd. The support group is for parents, family members, spouses and caregivers with a loved one who is struggling with addiction to opiates, alcohol, or other drugs. For more information, call Stephanie Almeida (828)475-1920.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry baby items and clothing up to 5T, as well as diapers, wipes, strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information, call (828)349-3200 or smpcc.org

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or Dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Angel Medical Center’s (AMC) Diabetes Support Group meets on the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. in the AMC dining room. For more information, call Barbara Hall at (828)369-4166.

Weekly Grief Support Group in Franklin meets on Thursday, 12:30 to 2 p.m., at the Hospice House of Franklin, 272 Maple St. For more information, call (828)692-6178.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Environmental Resource Center is open on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Free Kidney Smart Classes are being held on the third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m., at the Angel Medical Center, Video Conference Room, third floor, 120 Riverview Street. Contact Majestic Rogers, RN (828)369-9474 or register online at DaVita.com/Kidney Smart

Franklin Appalachian Trail Community Council meets the second Tuesday of the month 10 a.m. at Rathskeller Coffee Haus & Pub, 58 Stewart St. Anyone interested in supporting the outdoor community is welcome.