Community Calendar for March 17, 2022

Jackson County NC NAACP online meeting will be held on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. The topic is “Honoring Mountain Voices: Our 2022 Theme.” Email jcnaacp54ab@gmail.com to receive instructions to join online. All are welcome.

Holly Springs Community Development Club will meet on Monday, March 21, at 6 p.m. at the community building, 2720 Cat Creek Rd. Dessert and beverages will be served. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Valley River Arts Guild will be offering classes for Introduction to Watercolor Art Class on Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 12 noon; Making Pine Needle Baskets, Saturday, April 2, 12 noon to 3 p.m., at Murphy Art Center.at the Murphy Art Center. Classes are open to the public. For more information, call (828)360-3038.

Prentiss Church Food Pantry will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane. For more information, call (828)369-3885.

N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Free Online Seminar Grapes: How to Start and Grow Grapes will be held on Thursday, March 17, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. via zoom. This seminar is geared for those new to growing grapes or desiring to learn the basics on how to maintain your grape vines. For more information, contact the Macon County Extension Center at (828)349-2049 or e-mail Christy Bredenkamp at clbreden@ncsu.edu To register look for the event at macon.ces.ncsu.edu/events

Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men’s Center Graduation will be held on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m., 336 Living Hope Way. The ceremony will include worship, a message from the word, a short video and a graduate giving his testimony. Refreshments and reception to follow. The public is invited to attend. For more information about the program, visit www.livinghopeway.com or call (828)524-2157.

Nantahala Hiking Club on Saturday, March 19, will hike Park Creek to Park Ridge in the Standing Indian Recreational Area. This hike makes a loop going along the Nantahala River to Park Creek. Follow this lovely creek to the Connector Trail up to Park Ridge. There is a creek crossing on a foot log without a railing. Meet at Westgate Plaza at 10 a.m. For more information and reservations call leaders Bill and Sharon Van Horn at (828)369-1983.

Nantahala Hiking Club on Sunday, March 20, will hike Betty Creek to Yellow Patch. Hike south on the Appalachian Trail to an overlook viewing Picken’s Nose. Return by way of the Konnorock trail to a forest service road out to Yellow Patch. Meet at Westgate Plaza at 1 p.m. For more information or reservations call, at (828)524-5298.

Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church Food Pantry will be held on Wednesday, March 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. The church is located at 86 E. Hickory Knoll Rd. For more information, call the church at(828)369-9300 or Jannie at (813)305-9433.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, March 23, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

The Macon County Republican Party will hold its 2022 Convention and precinct meetings on Friday, March 25, at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts, 1028 Georgia Rd., Franklin. Meet and greet candidates will begin at 5:30 p.m.; gavel at 6:30 p.m. All Macon County voters registered as Republicans as of Jan. 31, 2022, may attend. Macongop.com

Paynetown Cemetery Preservation and Maintenance Workday will be held on Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a rain date of April 2. A workday for Cable Cemetery will be held during the summer after details are worked out in getting volunteers across Fontana Lake. Twenty-one of the cemeteries require crossing over Fontana Lake. Paynetown is accessed by crossing over Fontana Dam, turning right, and then taking the next road on the left to the cemetery.

Franklin Covenant Church Drive through Hot Lunch, Food Pantry and prayer as requested will be held on Saturday, March 26, starting at 11 a.m, at Franklin Covenant Church, 265 Belleview Park Rd. They look forward to serving you.

Foster Care Information Session at First Alliance Church will be held on Monday, April 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at First Alliance Church, 31 Promise Lane. Foster parents and others will share how they help meet the needs of children and answer questions and describe how others are helping through adoption and serving as a resource person. To arrange free childcare, contact Jenny Lewis at (828)371-7101 or jennyimp@hotmail.com.

Trout Unlimited Chapter #373 Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 77 Jackson St. in Sylva. Noted writer/fisherman Sam Johnson, author of several books and Fly Fishing the Blue Ridge Parkway, NC section is the speaker. This meeting is open to everyone interested in conservation and fishing.

Macon County Schools Preschool Program is currently taking applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Applications are available at the Macon County Board of Education, Iotla Valley, Cartoogechaye and South Macon; or email valerie.norton@macon.k12.nc.us. Applications are due by Wednesday, April 20.

The Town of Franklin Water/Sewer Division will have temporary road closures through Friday, April 29, on West Palmer Street in front of the Franklin Fire Department and on Maple Street, and the intersection of Commerce Street and West Palmer to improve an existing sewer line. Signage will be in place for the closure area and detours. Information will be shared via social media on the Police and Fire Department pages and will be updated on the town’s website. For more information, call Public Works Department at (828)524-2516 x 397

Thursday Painters has moved to Mondays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Uptown Gallery located at 30 East Main Street in Franklin. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Bring your project and supplies and a bag lunch. For more information, call Pat Mennenger (828)421-5194 or Uptown Gallery (828)349-4607.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.