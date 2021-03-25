Community Calendar for March 25, 2021

Louisa Chapel UMC and Macon New Beginnings Free to-go meal will be held on Thursday, March 25, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. While the meals last. In the parking lot of Franklin First Assembly, 1150 E. Main St.

Franklin Covenant Church Curbside Hot Lunch and Food Pantry will be held on Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m. until supplies last. The church is located at 265 Belleview Road.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Food Pantry will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 10 a.m. to noon. Drive thru only. Masks are required.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 4.5 mile hike on Saturday, March 27, with an elevation change 300 ft., to Round Mountain near Cashiers. Start on a Forest Service road with ups and downs to the top to see great views of Lake Jocassee in South Carolina. Meet at Cashiers Recreation Park at 10 a.m., drive 12 miles round trip. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more information, call Leaders Mike and Susan Kettles, (828)743-1079.

Democratic Women of Macon County Food and Donation Drive for CareNet will be held on Thursday, March 25, at the Otto Post Office 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Franklin Memorial Park 12 to 2 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m., 488 W. Main St. For more information, call (828)421-6337.

Macon County Animal Services Rabies Shots for all dogs, cats and ferrets are $10. Vaccination clinics will be held on Saturday, March 27, 9 a.m. to noon, East Franklin Elementary; and Saturday, March 27, 1 to 3 p.m. at Mountain View Intermediate; Saturday, April 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cartoogechaye Elementary. Pets must be kept in the vehicles or on a leash. State law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets over the age of 4 months to have the rabies vaccine. For more information, call (828)349-2106.

American Legion Macon Post 108 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 108 will meet for a light dinner on Tuesday, April 14, 6 p.m., regular meeting 7 p.m., at 614 W. Main St., Franklin. All members and military veterans are encouraged to attend as nominations for new Post Officers are only one item on the agenda.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

First Presbyterian Church Clothing Drive on the theme of “Clothe the Naked” as a part of the Matthew 25 Initiative. A box will be out in front of the sanctuary on Church Street on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Specifically looking for new underwear, socks, and sweatpants for elementary schools, nursing homes and the homeless. This drive will continue through April.

New Girl Scout Troop forming in Franklin. Now recruiting for Daisies, ages 5 and 6; Brownies, ages 7 and 8; and Juniors, ages 9 and 10. For more information, call (828)371-2823 or email dianepeltz1953@gmail.com

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. In-person meetings with Covid 19 preventive measures are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Franklin. Onlne meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Macon County Public Health is currently vaccinating those eligible under Group 4. People in Group 4 are those who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness and people who live in certain congregate settings are eligible for vaccination. The rest of Group 4, which includes other essential workers will become eligible April 7. Individuals in Group 4 that want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, must call Macon County’s Vaccine Call Center at (828)524-1500 to register and schedule an appointment. The Macon County Vaccine Call Center is open Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.