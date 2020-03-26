Community Calendar for March 26, 2020

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call 828 349-4357 or 828 837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

Adult Day Care at the Senior Center is closed until further notice. This action is consistent with other adult day cares in the region and across the state as they are either in the process of have already ceased providing this service.

All AARP Tax-Aide sites in Western North Carolina, as well as across the state and nation, are suspending their operations beginning March 16 until further notice. Taxpayers with appointments will be contacted to cancel their appointments. As coronavirus (COVID-19) developments change hour by hour, AARP Foundation is doing its part to flatten the curve of transmission. A top priority for the volunteer organization is ensuring we are protecting those most at risk, including our volunteers and taxpayers. They will continue to assess whether they can open again in some or all sites for the remainder of the tax season and if the tax season is extended.

Nantahala Hiking Club Hikes have been canceled until further notice.

Adult Day Care at the Senior Center is closed until further notice. This action is consistent with other adult day cares in the region and across the state as they are either in the process of have already ceased providing this service.

Macon County Care Network is here to serve any in need, we have made a few changes to our operations. They will be switching from the client choice food pantry to a pre packed box of food. Clients will come to the outside window sign in and get their food. The soup café will be feeding the homeless every day. Backpack program will continue as usual. This is to protect their clients, volunteers and staff. Any one in need is encouraged to come and get assistance. The thrift store will be closed until further notice.

Gastric Bypass Support Group will not meet in April.

The March 28 Student Talent Showcase is canceled. The Arts Council will make decisions on other coming events as the virus containment effort unfolds. For details email arts4all@dnet.net or phone 524-ARTS.

Macon County Clerk of Court’s Office is suspending passport applications until April 15. Check travel.state.gov for facilities that are currently accepting applications..

American Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities in Franklin will be held on Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Discover Church, 47 Macon Center Dr. To make an appointment to donate blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800)733-2767. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.

Mountain Discovery Charter School is now accepting applications through March 2020. Mountain Discovery is a free, public, K-8 charter school located in Bryson City, serving students from Swain, Jackson, Macon, Haywood, and Graham counties. They utilize experiential learning, creativity, and high personal and academic expectations. They foster a love of the natural world through its focus on outdoor education. All students are actively engaged in learning that has value and consequence beyond the classroom. For more information and enrollment, go to www.mountaindiscovery.org