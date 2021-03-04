 Community Calendar for March 4, 2021

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share some their skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is your time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are there to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 4.5 mile hike on Thursday, March 4, with an elevation change 700 ft., on Long Branch Trail in the Standing Indian Recreation Area, hiking along the stream to Glassmine Gap on the Appalachian Trail. There may be some early wildflowers in bloom, perhaps hepatica. This is an in and out hike with roots, very wet and rocky areas. Meet at Westgate Plaza in Franklin at 12:30 p.m., drive 35 miles round trip. Visitors welcome to attend. For more information or reservations, call hike leader Katharine Brown (828)421-4178.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 4-5 mile hike on Sunday, March 7, with an elevation change 300 ft., to Jack Rabbit Recreation Area in Clay County in an area on Lake Chatuge for biking and hiking. The trail is up and down at first, then levels off with views of the lake. Meet at Westgate Plaza in Franklin at 1 p.m. Drive 50 miles round trip. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more information or reservations, call leader Gail Lehman (828)524-5298.

Macon County Republican Party 2021 Virtual Convention will be held on Saturday, March 6, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Delegates will participate by phone. The convention is open to all Macon County voters who were registered as Republicans as of Jan. 31, 2021. Pre-registration is required no later than March 5, at 5 p.m., to receive dial-in instructions. The registration form is at www.macongop.com. For more information or questions, email delegate@macongop.com, or leave message at (828)347-2877.

Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Monday, March 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Community Bible Church, 3645 Cashiers Rd., Highlands. Make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800)733-2767.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. In Person Meetings with Covid 19 Preventive Measures are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Franklin. On Line Meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Macon County Public Health is currently vaccinating those eligible under Group 2. This group includes those who are 65 years of age or older, regardless of health status. Those who are eligible under this phase, to receive a vaccination, can call (828)349-2517 to schedule an appointment. Vaccine appointments will be at Macon County Public Health located at 1830 Lakeside Drive in Franklin, and will be conducted through a drive-thru clinic.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.