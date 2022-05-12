Community Calendar for May 12, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Macon County Master Gardener Association will meet on May 13 , 10:30 at the Environmental Resource Center on Lakeshore Drive. Speaker will be Bill Messina, garden manager at Ace Hardware. The public is welcome to attend.

Nantahala Hiking Club will meet on Thursday, May 12, 6 p.m., at the Macon County Public Library. After brief announcements, the movie “The Grandma Gatewood Story” will be shown. Emma Gatewood was the first female to solo thru-hike the Appalachian Trail at age 67. All who are interested are welcome to attend. There will not be a monthly meeting in June.

Valley River Arts Guild will be offering a Fish Sculpture Class for Kids, on Saturday, May 14, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, class is appropriate for ages 7 to 12, an Official Bob Ross Technique Class, on Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Murphy Art Center. Classes are open to the public. For more information, call (828)360-3038.

Macon County Republican Women’s Club will meet on Tuesday, May 17, noon, at Fat Buddies BBQ Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Sheriff Robbie Holland. All Republican women are invited.

Democratic Women of Macon County will meet on Thursday, May 19, 5 p.m., at Noah’s Play and Train.

Nequassa Chapter #43, Order of the Eastern Star will be celebrating their 100th Anniversary on Saturday, May 21, 2 a.m., at the Masonic Lodge, 50 Church St., in Franklin. Reception will follow. Everyone is invited to attend.

Taste of Scotland Society will meet on May 18, and May 25, 4:30 p.m. at Frog Quarters Anyone who is interested in helping with the taste of Scotland festival to be held on June 17-19, 2022, is invited to attend.

Free Sports Physicals will be held on Wednesday May 18, 2 p.m., at Franklin High School, 100 Panther Dr. All rising 6th-12th grade students that will participate in NCHSAA sanctioned sports, must undergo a state-mandated sports physical prior to trying out for any sport. Parents/Guardians should plan to attend the sports physical, in order to answer questions the medical team may have during the exam. For more information, contact Lynette.Gibson@HCAHealthcare.com and Justin.Byland@HCAHealthcare.com

Wayfarers Chapel’s Free, Monthly Summer Concert Series will start on Sunday, May 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., on the deck at Wayfarers Chapel, 182 Wayfarers Lane, by Estatoah Creek in Dillard. Bring your favorite folding chair and enjoy classic rock & roll and southern rock favorites with the local group “Sweet Charity.” For more information, call Jennifer Utley at (901)581-2404.

Macon County Senior Center Lunch and Learn: Gallbladder Health and Surgery will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 1 p.m., 108 Wayah St., Franklin. Dr. Gilberto Robles from Harris Sugical Associates will share information about gallblader health and surgery. RSVP by calling (844)414-3627.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, May 25, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. To speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

The Town of Franklin Water/Sewer Division will have temporary road closures continuing into early June, on West Palmer Street in front of the Franklin Fire Department and on Maple Street to improve an existing sewer line. The closure will be a hard closure from a point at the intersection of Commerce Street and West Palmer Street to include both lanes and continue to Maple Street. Signage will be in place for the closure area and detours. Information will be shared via social media on the Police and Fire Department pages and will be updated on the town’s website. For more information, call Public Works Department at (828)524-2516 x 397.

Thursday Painters has moved to Mondays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Uptown Gallery located at 30 East Main Street in Franklin. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Bring your project and supplies and a bag lunch. For more information, call Pat Mennenger (828)421-5194 or Uptown Gallery (828)349-4607.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.