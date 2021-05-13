Community Calendar for May 13, 2021

Jackson County Sheriff’s Officel Blood Drive will be held on Friday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Jackson County Justice Center. Those who donate will receive a free Police Week T-Shirt. Additionally, the Blood Connection will also donate $20 per person back to the Sheriff’s Office for the Shop with a Cop program. Those interested can sign up at https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/171316 . If there are no appointments available for the time that fits your schedule, check back, as more appointments maybe added.

Allman Dr. Temporary Road Closure and Detour will begin on Tuesday, May 18, 8 a.m. The road will be closed to all through traffic from the intersection of US 441 to the intersection of Sawmill Village Lane. The closure of this section of road is nhecessary in order to replace the existing waterline and install new storm drainage. The detour will end no later than Friday, May 21, at 5 p.m. The detour route for local residents will be US 441 to Siler Rd. to Sawmill Village Lane. For more information, call Gregg Wallace at (828)321-5061.

Assistance for Jackson, Macon, Swain and Cherokee Students to Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), will be at the Macon County Board of Education. The office is located, 1202 Old Murphy Rd., Franklin. Services are Free and Confidential. For more information or appointment, call (828)369-1732.

Macon Early College (MEC) has limited openings for rising 10th and 11th grade students for the 2021-2022 school year. MEC is a high school in Macon County offering a smaller academic environment that fosters growth and success. MEC serves grades 9-13 and is fully integrated into the Southwestern Community College system. Students have the opportunity to graduate in four or five years with a high school diploma and a two-year Associate’s degree with transferable credits to a four-year university. Applications are available on their website at mec.macon.k12.nc.us under the Parent Information tab. The deadline to submit an application is June 4th. For more information, call (828)524-2002.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

First Presbyterian Church Clothing Drive on the theme of “Clothe the Naked” as a part of the Matthew 25 Initiative. A box will be out in front of the sanctuary on Church Street on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Specifically looking for new underwear, socks, and sweatpants for elementary schools, nursing homes and the homeless. This drive will continue through April.

New Girl Scout Troop forming in Franklin. Now recruiting for Daisies, ages 5 and 6; Brownies, ages 7 and 8; and Juniors, ages 9 and 10. For more information, call (828)371-2823 or email dianepeltz1953@gmail.com

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. In-person meetings with Covid 19 preventive measures are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Franklin. Online meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Macon County Public Health is currently vaccinating those eligible under Groups 4. People in Group 4 are those who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness and people who live in certain congregate settings are eligible for vaccination. The rest of Group 4, which includes all other essential workers and all adults will become eligible April 7. Individuals that want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, must call Macon County’s Vaccine Call Center at (828)524-1500 to register and schedule an appointment. The Call Center is open Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.