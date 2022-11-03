Community Calendar for November 11, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Discover Church, 47 Macon Center Dr. Book by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800)733-2767. All who give Nov. 1 to 22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice.

Healthcare Employers’ Job Club will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2 to 4 p.m. in the Macon County Public Library Meeting Room. Meet healthcare employers based in Macon County to learn more about what they’re looking for in an employee. Presented by NC Works.

Saturday Fiber Arts Group Gathering will be held on Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Macon County Public Library Maker Space. Quilters , Knitters, Cross-Stitch and Embroiderers bring your fiber art project, share inspiration and have fun.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a 2 mile out and back easy hike on the Cove Forest and Anselm’s trails on Saturday, Nov. 5. Meet in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Dillard, Georgia, at 10 a.m. and carpool to Patterson Gap out of Dillard, Georgia on Betty Creek Rd. After the hike they will drive a short distance up Betty Creek Rd. to Barker’s Creek Mill to see the mill operate and have lunch. Bring lunch, snacks and drinks. Visitors and well behaved dogs are welcome. For more information or in case of foul weather, call hike leader David Stearns at (828)349-7361.

American Legion Macon Post 108 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 108 will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8, light dinner, 6 p.m., regular meetings, 7 p.m., at the Post Home located at 614 W, Main St. All members, military veterans and spouses are encouraged to attend, so come and bring a friend, Members will be invited to participate in the renovation and remodeling of the Post building by voting on proposed items.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Nantahala Hiking Club presents “Slippery Salamanders of the Southern Appalachians” with Jason Love, Associate Director of Highlands Biological Station on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m., at the Macon County Public Library. Did you know that WNC is the salamander capital of the world? All are welcome.

Franklin Women’s Club will meet noon on Friday November 11, noon at Fat Buddies restaurant in Westgate Plaza. The program will be a “purse auction “. Member Patty Priester will be the auctioneer. To RSVP call Brenda Jacobs at 828 421 0411. For more information about the club call Linda Ellison at 407 342 9654.

M.S. Support Group of Macon County will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, 12 to 2 p.m., at the Macon County Senior Center, first floor craft room. For more information go to facebook MS Support Group of Macon County.

Macon Early College (MEC) is currently accepting student enrollment applications for the 2023-2024 school year. MEC serves grades ninth through 13 and is fully integrated into the Southwestern Community College system. Students have the opportunity to graduate in four or five years with a high school diploma and a two-year Associate’s degree with transferable credits to a four-year university. Applications are available on their website at mec.macon.k12.nc.us under the Parent Information tab. The deadline to submit an application for rising 9th graders is February 17, 2023 and for rising 10th and 11th grade students the deadline is March 17, 2023. For more information, call the school at (828)524-2002.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library and on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126

Mountain Voices Community Chorus is beginning rehearsals for their Christmas concert. Practice is every Monday evening at First United Methodist Church, 66 Harrison Avenue, Franklin, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Recruiting new singers. For information, call (828)524-3644.

Girl Scout Daisy and Brownie Volunteer needed for Troop 2996 in Franklin. This is a great opportunity to help 5 to 8 year olds learn and grow. For more information, call Diane Peltz at (828)371-2823 or email dianepeltz1953@gmail.com

Historic TM Rickman Store at 259 Cowee Creek Rd. is now open for visitors on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dulcimer music at 10 a.m. and music jams 12 to 3 p.m. Discover unique items and listen to local musicians. Parking is limited with additional parking available at Cowee Arts and Heritage Center a short walk from the store.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Friday and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Uptown Gallery Children and Adult Art Classes Workshops in Media includes acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, precious metal clay, wire sculpture and glass fusing. Free painting in the classroom Monday’s 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Membership meeting second Sunday of the month 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St. in Franklin. For more information, call (828)349-4607.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. To speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.