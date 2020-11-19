Community Calendar for November 19, 2020

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357 or (828)837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

Franklin’s Mobile Museum will meet on the first and third Saturdays from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Wesley Park pavilion, at 573 NE Main St. Stop by to see the latest science museum exhibit. When there are enough exhibits they will travel around the region to area schools. Masks are required. For more information, go to franklinsmobilemuseum.com.

Members of the Jackson County NC NAACP Branch, including Macon and Swain counties, are encouraged to vote in the upcoming election of officers and members-at-large for the branch’s executive committee. The election is being held through Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. Members with email addresses will receive an electronic ballot through email. Members without email addresses will receive a ballot in the mail. For more information, contactl jacksonnaacp54ab@gmail.com.

Men’s Teen Challenge of the Smokies Graduation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. in the Center auditorium 336 Living Hope Way (formerly 336 AG Camp Rd). Please wear masks until you are seated and when you leave. Chairs will be spread apart. For more information, call (828)524-2157 Visit www.livinghopeway.com for more information about the 12-month residential addiction recovery program for men.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 4.7 mile hike on Saturday, Nov. 21, with an elevation change of 600 ft., to the Thomas Divide Ridge in Smoky Mtn. Nat’l, Park and down the Kanati Fork Trail with views of Newfound Gap. Car shuttled needed. Meet at Bi- Lo at 9 a.m., drive 90 miles round trip. For more information or reservations, call Leader Gail Lehman for reservations (828)524-5298 .

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 3-mile hike on Sunday, Nov. 22, with an elevation change of 700 ft., from Coweeta Lab on the Shope Fork Rd. to Forest Service Rd. 751-B., looping through a lovely white pine forest. Views of Albert Mt. may be seen. The trail will pass several weather stations. Meet at the Smoky Mtns Visitor Center at 1 p.m. Drive 16 miles round trip. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more information or reservations, call Leader Katharine Brown, (828)421-4178.

Macon County Solid Waste Management Department, Landfill and all Convenience Centers will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving.

Franklin First Presbyterian Church Community Thanksgiving Meal will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 12 noon to 2 p.m. Traditional dinners of turkey, fixings and dessert will be offered as take-out meals in a curbside pickup from Volunteers stationed in front of the FPC Chapel on 26 Church St. Dine-in service will not be provided. Dinners will not include beverages or utensils and patrons do not need to call the church to reserve meals. Cars should enter Church Street from Iotla Street and exit onto Harrison Avenue. The public is asked to stagger arrival times during the two-hour meal service to minimize traffic and wait times.

Macon County Transit will be Closed on Nov. 26 and 27 in observance of Thanksgiving. Normal operations will return Monday, Nov. 30. The deadline for scheduling trips for Monday, Nov. 30, is Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center is hosting Zoom classes. Zoom classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Mens Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.