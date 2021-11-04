Community Calendar for November 4, 20221

Coweeta Baptist Church Free Coat and Clothes Giveaway will be held on Thursday Nov. 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come and see the great choices we have in coats and clothes and shoes.

Cullasaja Community Thanksgiving Meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m., at the community center. Thanksgiving meal will be served. Bring a cover dish and a neighbor with you. Clay Bryson Macon County Sheriff candidate will be the special guest.

American Legion Macon Post 108 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 108 will meet for a light dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m., regular meeting 7 p.m., at the Post Home located at 614 W, Main St. All members and military veterans are encouraged to attend as the membership renewal drive is in full swing, so come and bring a friend.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Franklin Women’s Club Meeting will be held on Friday Nov. 12, noon at Fat Buddies restaurant in the Westgate Plaza. Installation of new officers for 2022-2023 will take place with Barbara Tobias officiating. To RSVP, call Brenda Jacobs at (828)421-0411. For more information about the club, call Joyce Wood at (828)349 4440

Nantahala Hiking Club Meeting will be held on Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. in the General Meeting Room of the Public Library. Jeff Johnson will be discussing safety for all forest users during hunting and training seasons. He will also give tips on keeping your canine hiking partner safe, while giving his own personal experiences and interactions with hunters, hikers and private land owners. The public is invited to attend.

Taste of Scotland Society, Inc. Gathering and Free Concert will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Big Bear picnic area. Anyone who loves Celtic music are invited to come and join them and musicians just drop by and play. The bands will be George James with the Jacobites By Name, Celtic duo. Norma Jean, Jim of Cashiers and others. The Taste of Scotland Society, Inc. monthly meeting will be held on the first Wednesday of each month 4:30 p.m., at Frog Quarters. Burns Night will be held on January 22, 2022, and the Taste of Scotland Festival on June 17-19, 2022.

Macon Early College is now accepting new student enrollment applications for the 2022-2023 school year. The application and an informational flyer are available on the MEC website mec.macon.k12.nc.us under the Parent Information tab. The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 23. For more information, call MEC Principal Mark Sutton at (828)524-2002.

Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Friends of the Library the Macon County Public Library is displaying a pictorial and written history of the organization through the end of the year. The library is located at 148 Siler Farm Rd., in Franklin.

Thursday Painters meet at the Environmental Research Center every Thursday 10 a.m. Bring your own project, a table covering, and a bag lunch. All skill levels and mediums welcome. Free and open to the public. Contact Pat Mennenger at pm14034@yahoo.com For more information, visit Franklinuptowngallery.com.

AL-ANON Family Groups In-person meeting with Covid 19 preventive measures is held each Thursday, noon at First Presbyterian Church, 471 Main St., Highlands. An AL-ANON Zoom Meeting is held on Saturday, 10:15 a.m. ID:889-3772-7928 Password: EasyDoesit or call to speak with a member of AL-ANON at (828)342-6866.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous In-person meetings with Covid 19 preventive measures are held on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday at 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., Thursday, noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Slow Spokes Franklin, a bicycle riding group, meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m., at Tassee Shelter on Ulco Dr. Join them for a casual ride on the Greenway. For more information, call (828)371-4925.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. While allowing play without masks, current regulations require all players to be fully vaccinated. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.