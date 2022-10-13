Community Calendar for October 13, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Franklin Women’s Club will meet on Friday, Oct. 14, noon, at Fat Buddies Restaurant in Westgate Plaza. Guest speaker will be a representative from Angel Medical Center who will give an update on services now being provided at the new hospital. RSVP to Brenda Jacobs, at (828)421-0411. For more information, call Linda Ellison at (407)342-9654.

Free Musical Entertainment at Frog Quarters Saturday, Oct. 15. Diane Chermer is the featured musician from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fro Quarters is located at 573 E. Main St.

Burningtown Baptist Church Community Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. Family fun events will include hay rides, games, candy, food, music and the annual Chili Cook-off. The Church is located at 446 Burningtown Baptist Church Rd. For more information, call (941)993-8744.

Holly Springs Community Development Association will meet on Monday, October 17, 6 p.m., at the community building, 2720 Cat Creek Rd. Jessica Merritt, co-founder of Franklin’s Special Liberty Project (SLP), will be the guest speaker. SLP is currently the only non-profit serving the entire veteran family – Gold Star Parents, Spouses and Children, Veteran Suicide Surviving Spouses, and Healing Veterans. Dessert will be served. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Macon County Republican Women’s Club will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 11:30 a.m., at Fat Buddies BBQ. Guests include candidate for commissioner, John Shearl, candidate for Clerk of Court, Shawna Lamb. A ”Free” table will be set up in the back of the room. All Republican women are cordially invited to attend. For additional information email to: mcrwnc@gmail.com

Prentiss Church Food Pantry will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane. For more information, call (828)369-3885.

M.S. Support Group of Macon County will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Macon County Senior Center. For more information go to facebook MS Support Group of Macon County.

Bartram’s 1775 Travels will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m., in the Macon County Public Library Meeting Room. Brent Martin, director of the Blue Ridge Bartram Trail Conservancy will talk about botanist/explorer William Bartram’s visit to this area. Visit blueridgebartram.org to learn more.

American Red Cross Blood Drives will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Carolina Smokies Association of Realtors, Inc., 131 Heritage Hollow Drive; and Monday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Highlands United Methodist Church, 315 Main St., Highlands. Book a time to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling (800)733-2767. As a thank-you, all who come to give Oct. 16 through 31, 2022, will receive a $10 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice.

Ray Reunion for Descendants of John and Nancy Summer Ray and Levi and Melinda Deweese Ray will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, noon to 3 p.m. at Iotla Baptist Church, 1537 Iotla Church Rd.

Mountain Voices Community Chorus is beginning rehearsals for their Christmas concert. Practice is every Monday evening at First United Methodist Church, 66 Harrison Avenue, Franklin, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Recruiting new singers. For information, call (828)524-3644.

Girl Scout Daisy and Brownie Volunteer needed for Troop 2996 in Franklin. This is a great opportunity to help 5 to 8 year olds learn and grow. For more information, call Diane Peltz at (828)371-2823 or email dianepeltz1953@gmail.com

Historic TM Rickman Store at 259 Cowee Creek Rd. is now open for visitors on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dulcimer music at 10 a.m. and music jams 12 to p.m. Discover unique items and listen to local musicians. Parking is limited with additional parking available at Cowee Arts and Heritage Center a short walk from the store.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library and on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Uptown Gallery Children and Adult Art Classes workshops in Media includes acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, precious metal clay and glass fusing. Free painting in the classroom Monday’s 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Membership meeting second Sunday of the month 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St. in Franklin. For more information, call (828)349-4607.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. To speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.