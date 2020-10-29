Community Calendar for October 29, 2020

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357 or (828)837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Macon County Public Library Children’s Department Halloween Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Franklin will be held through Oct. 31. Pick up your scavenger hunt at the library. The Halloween signs will be on display in 10 downtown shops. Turn in your completed scavenger hunt after Oct. 31 and get your prize at the library. Prizes for each participant will include a small bag of candy and a glow stick. For curbside pickup or to make an appointment to pick up scavenger hunt, call (828)524-3600.

Pine Grove Baptist Church Trunk or Treat will be held on Wednesday, Oct 28, 7 p.m. in the church parking lot.

Main Street Merchants Teal Pumpkin Trick or Treating will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 3 to 4 p.m. Non-candy treats will be handed out by merchants.

Bidwell Street Homeowners Trick or Treating will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Franklin Covenant Church Free Curbside Hot Lunch and Food Pantry will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 265 Belleview Rd.

Drive Through Halloween at Highlands Plaza Parking Lot next to Bryson’s will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. Hosted by the Literacy and Learning Center, The Bascom, Hudson Library, Highlands Chamber.

Drive Thru Trick or Treating at the Franklin Fun Factory on Saturday, Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m.

Nantahala Hiking Club will take a moderate 4.5 mile hike on Saturday, Oct. 31, with an elevation change of 600 ft., from Deep Creek to Indian Creek in Smoky Mtns. Nat’l. Park, following Deep Creek to the Sunkota Ridge crossover and down Indian Creek, passing Indian Creek Falls and returning by Deep Creek. Meet in Bi-Lo parking lot at 9 a.m. Visitors welcome to attend. For more information or reservations, call Leader: Gail Lehman, (828)524-5298.

American Red Cross Blood Drives in Highlands on Monday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Community Bible Church, 3645 Cashiers Rd. In Franklin, on November 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lowe’s 0717, Georgia Highway. Make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, call (800)733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center is hosting Zoom classes. Zoom classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Mens Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.