Community Calendar for Octorber 28, 2021

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Halloween in the Park will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Parker Meadows Recreation Complex. The main entrance to the park will be closed and vendors will be set up around the walking trail of Parker Meadows. Enter at the parking lot by the playground. . Any business or organization interested in participating, contact Cody Brooks at (828)349-2090.

Macon County Senior Center Drive-thru Trick or Treat will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 4 to 6 p.m. Wear your favorite costume. The center is located at 108 Wayah St.

Gem & Mineral Society of Franklin will meet Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m., at First Christian Church, 156 Belleview Park Road, Franklin.

East Franklin Baptist Church Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 to 8 p.m., The church is located on Lakeside Drive.

Franklin Christian Church Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. The church is located at 156 Belleview Park Road, Franklin.

Streets of Franklin Heritage Association “Monster Mash on Main” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, Beginning at 3 p.m., Teal Pumpkin Trick or Treating a special opportunity for families with food allergies or other reasons to not have candy. Traditional trick or treating begins at 4 p.m. and will take place at participating merchants.

Trick or Treat on Bidwell Street in Franklin will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31. Bidwell Street will be closed to traffic for extra safety. Candy donations can be made until Halloween to help homeowners provide treats to everyone who attends.

Halloween in Highlands is scheduled for Oct. 31, 6 tol 8 p.m. along Main Street in Highlands. The event, sponsored by the Highlands Chamber of Commerce, will feature trick or treating along Main Street and South 4th Street, music, and dancing.

Macon Writers Club will meet on Nov. 2, Tuesday at 1 p.m., in the big room at the library. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, contact jsteeley@dnet.net

Coweeta Baptist Church Free Coat and Clothes Giveaway will be held on Thursday Nov. 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come and see the great choices we have in coats and clothes and shoes.

Cullasaja Community Thanksgiving Meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m., at the community center. Thanksgiving meal will be served. Bring a cover dish and a neighbor with you. Clay Bryson Macon County Sheriff candidate will be the special guest.

Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Friends of the Library the Macon County Public Library is displaying a pictorial and written history of the organization through the end of the year. The library is located at 148 Siler Farm Rd., in Franklin.

Thursday Painters meets at the Environmental Research Center every Thursday 10 a.m. Bring your own project, a table covering, and a bag lunch. All skill levels and mediums welcome. Free and open to the public. Contact Pat Mennenger at pm14034@yahoo.com For more information, visit Franklinuptowngallery.com.

AL-ANON Family Groups In-person meeting with Covid 19 preventive measures is held each Thursday, noon at First Presbyterian Church, 471 Main St., Highlands. An AL-ANON Zoom Meeting is held on Saturday, 10:15 a.m. ID:889-3772-7928 Password: EasyDoesit or call to speak with a member of AL-ANON at (828)342-6866.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous In-person meetings with Covid 19 preventive measures are held on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday at 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., Thursday, noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Slow Spokes Franklin, a bicycle riding group, meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m., at Tassee Shelter on Ulco Dr. Join them for a casual ride on the Greenway. For more information, call (828)371-4925.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. While allowing play without masks, current regulations require all players to be fully vaccinated. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Macon County Public Health is currently vaccinating those eligible in all groups. Individuals that want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, must call Macon County’s Vaccine Call Center at (828)524-1500 to register and schedule an appointment. The Call Center is open Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.