Community Calendar for September 15, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Mountain Voices Community Chorus is beginning rehearsals for their Christmas concert. Practice is every Monday evening at First United Methodist Church, 66 Harrison Avenue, Franklin, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. They are recruiting new singers. For more information, call (828)524-3644.

Prentiss Church Food Pantry will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane. For more information, call (828)369-3885.

American Red Cross Blood Drives are being held in Franklin on Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lowe’s 0717 Franklin, 161 Franklin Plaza, Ga Hwy.; Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Macon County Library, 149 Siler Farm Rd.

Discover Girl Scouts Bring a Friend Event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 9:30 to noon, Parker Meadows Complex, Pavillion A, 4199 Patton Rd. in Franklin. Current Girl Scots are invited as well as non-Girl Scouts ages 4 to 18. Learn about Girl Scouting including troop opportuinities. Registration for new memberships available on site.

Bascom Center for the Visual Arts September Free Exhibitions through Dec. 31, “Like No Other Place,” at the Joel Gallery; Lasting Impressions; Japanese prints from the Read-Simms Collection, Bunzl Gallery on Display through Dec. 3; Curator talk with Sara Arnold, The Gibbes Museum Director of Curatorial Affairs, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.; Highlands, NC Porchfest venue host, Sept. 18, 1 to 6 p.m.; A Sense of Place: Presentation by Gary Wein, Executive Director of the Highlands Cashiers Land Trust, Thursday, Sept. 22, 5:30 to 7 p.m. The gallery is located at 323 Franklin Rd., Highlands. For more information, call (828)526-4949.

Wayfarers Unity chapel Free Summer Concert Series will Finish up on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., 182 Wayfarer Lane, in Dillard, Ga. Bring your favorite folding chair and enjoy the music of Cicada Rhythm. For more information, call Jennifer Utley at (901)581-2404.

Holly Springs Community Development Association will meet on Monday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m., at the community building, 2720 Cat Creek Rd. Kami Ahrens, Curator and Educational Outreach Coordinator at Foxfire Museum and Heritage Center in Mountain City, Ga. will be talking about all the great classes and events taking place at Foxfire. Cake and ice cream will be served. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Macon County Republican Women’s Club will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 11:30 a.m., at Fat Buddies BBQ Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Deedra Breeden, who is a candidate for the Board of Education. A Bake Sale will be held. Items are requested of all attendees. For more Information contact, Crystal Stamey at crystal.prwc@gmail.com

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Tuckaseigee Chapter of Trout Unlimited Meeting with NCWRC Biologist Powell Wheeler will be held on Oct. 4, 6 to 8 p.m., at Sylva First United Methodist Church, 77 Jackson St. in Sylva. Anyone interested in hearing about the commission work in our district are invited to attend. You do not need to be a member. A delicious meal with dessert will be provided.

Girl Scout Daisy and Brownie Volunteer needed for Troop 2996 in Franklin. This is a great opportunity to help 5 to 8 year olds learn and grow. For more information, call Diane Peltz at (828)371-2823 or email dianepeltz1953@gmail.com

Historic TM Rickman Store at 259 Cowee Creek Rd. is now open for visitors on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discover unique items and listen to local musicians. Parking is limited with additional parking available at Cowee Arts and Heritage Center a short walk from the store.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Uptown Gallery Children and Adult Art Classes workshops in Media includes acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, precious metal clay and glass fusing. Free painting in the classroom Monday’s 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Membership meeting second Sunday of the month 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St. in Franklin. For more information, call (828)349-4607.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. To speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street hours through December are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm and Wednesday and Sundays by appointment. The Uptown Gallery is located at 30 E Main St Franklin. For information call the gallery at (828) 349-4607.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.