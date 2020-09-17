Community Calendar for September 17, 2020

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357 or (828)837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike Mountains to Sea Trail at Waterrock Knob to Woodfin Valley Overlook on Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m., meet at Bi-Lo. Hike to Waterrock Knob 6,400 ‘ from the parking lot. Return and get on the M to S Trail and descend 1400’ to the Parkway. Views along the ridge. Total Hike Distance 5.5 miles. For more information, call Gail Lehman at (828)524-5298.

Jackson County Branch of the NC NAACP regular meeting will be held online Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. A nominating committee will be elected to select officer candidates for the November branch elections. A discussion on GOTV efforts is planned. Email jcnaacp54ab@gmail.com to receive instructions to join online. The public is welcome to join this meeting.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike Tessentee Farms on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2 p.m., meet at Westgate Plaza. Explore this 1800 farm with open fields and forests. This property is managed by Mainspring Conservancy. Visit an old homestead. Wildlife and birds are sure to be seen. Total Hike Distance 3 miles. For more information, call Leader Jean Hunicutt Phone (828)524-5234

The North Shore Cemetery Association will be hosting a downscaled version of the Reunion on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be a “drop-in event” to accommodate those who want to see some of the others they have been missing. There will be no organized services or agenda. Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs and other items necessary for an outdoor picnic while maintaining social distancing. Bring your own food and drinks as sharing food and/or utensils is prohibited. The reuninon will be held at the Deep Creek Picnic Shelter north of Bryson City. Follow directional signs from US 19/74 to the Deep Creek Entrance. The Picnic Shelter is straight ahead ¼-mile on the left.

Holly Springs Community Development Club will meet Monday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m., at the community building at 2720 Cat Creek Road. No food will be served but canned drinks and water will be available. Attendees wishing to bring their own brown bag meal, are encouraged to do so. CDC and NC COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.

”Faith, Family and Freedom Rally” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 12 to 2 p.m., in the parking lot of The Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin. This event is being held in conjunction with “The Return” national prayer event in Washington DC. Local pastors will be leading prayer. Madison Cawthorne, candidate for the 11th Congressional district, and North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby will be speaking, and “Mountain Faith” will be leading worship. This is a Christian event of worship, prayer, and devotions from the Word of God to highlight the role of Christian faith in community and government.

Red Sand Project will be held at the Gazebon in Downtown Franklin on Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. The Project calls attention to those who metaphorically “fall through the cracks” of human trafficking, including children, girls, and refugees, and spreads awareness in the community. The Zonta Club of Franklin will have a short presentation about the project and hand out bags of red sand that will, as a group, be poured into the cracks of the bricks surrounding the gazebo. Wear face coverings and practice social distancing for this event.

Ray Reunion usually scheduled in October has been cancelled for this year.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center is hosting Zoom classes. Zoom classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.