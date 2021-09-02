Community Calendar for September 2, 2021

September 2 meeting of the Swain County Genealogical and Historical Society is Cancelled due to the increase in the COVID virus. This program will be rescheduled in the future. The status of the October meeting will be announced later in September.

Macon County Art Association Encaustic Painting Classes will be held on Fridays, Sept. 3 and 17, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Uptown Gallery 30 E Main St., Franklin. For more information, call Karen Smith, at karen@programservices.org

Writer’s Club will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. at the library in the large room. Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring your stories. For more information, call Jim Steeley at (828)524-5708 or email jsteeley@dnet.net

Pine Grove School Community Club Last Meeting will be held on Sept. 8, 10 a.m.at the Normandie restaurant. Decisions on dissolving the organization and the disposal of artifacts and holdings will be discussed. All past and current members are encouraged to attend. If you donated an item and would like to have it returned or have any question, call Kathy Kahler at (828) 524-8430 and leave a message.

Franklin Women’s Club will meet on Friday, Sept. 10, noon, at Fat Buddies restaurant in Westgate Plaza. The program will be a Fashion Show sponsored by Diva’s on Main. To RSVP, call Brenda Jacobs at (828)421-0411. For more information about the club, call Joy Wood at (828)349-4440.

Nantahala Hiking Club will meet on Friday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library. Lamar Marshall, Research Director and Historical Graphics Designer for Southeast Heritage, is the speaker. His presentation is entitled “Cherokee Geography in Western North Carolina: Trails and Towns.” The library is located at 149 Siler Farm Rd. For more information, call (828)524-3600.

Smoky Mountains Veteran Stand Down will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building, 1288 Georgia Rd. There will be haircuts, dental screening, medical, education, employment resources, veteran’s benefits, legal, housing, mental health, and ministry. Lunch will be provided. Bring your VA ID card or DD-214 if possible. For more information call Macon County Veteran Services at (828)349-2151.

Thursday Painters meets at the Environmental Research Center every Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your own project, a table covering, and a bag lunch. All skill levels and mediums welcome. Contact Pat Mennenger pm14034@yahoo.com For more information Franklinuptowngallery.com

AL-ANON Family Groups In Person Meeting with Covid 19 Preventive Measures is held each Thursday, Noon at First Presbyterian Church, 471 Main St., Highlands. An AL-ANON Zoom Meeting is held on Saturday, 10:15am ID:889-3772-7928 Password: EasyDoesit or call to speak with a member of AL-ANON at (828)342-6866.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous In Person Meetings with Covid 19 Preventive Measures are held on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd., Sunday at 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Tuesday, 8 a.m., Thursday, noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St., 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On Line Meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. inside the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Slow Spokes Franklin, a bicycle riding group, meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., at FROG headquarters for a ride on the Greenway. Ride begins at 6:45 p.m., at an easy pace, with several options of starting and stopping according to riders’ needs. Find them on Facebook at Slow Spokes, Franklin, NC, or call (828)371-4925.

Historic TM Rickman Store is closed until further notice.

Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon games are held from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrive no later than 12:45 p.m., at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building on 441 S. While allowing play without masks, current regulations require all players to be fully vaccinated. For more information, call Larry Noyes at (828)200-9394 or email LarryRNoyes@gmail.com

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Community Services are open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to help Macon County residents in need with rent, power bill and a fully stocked food pantry. The church is located at 93 Church St., Suite 212. For more information, call (828)369-9000.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Stop by for coffee, a soft drink and a snack, and free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Macon County Public Health is currently vaccinating those eligible in all groups. Individuals that want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, must call Macon County’s Vaccine Call Center at (828)524-1500 to register and schedule an appointment. The Call Center is open Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church every Monday night, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.