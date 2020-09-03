Community Calendar for September 3, 2020

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357 or (828)837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

First Alliance Church is partnering with Macon County Schools to help provide a safe place for children to go when they are not in school from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most school children are being divided into “A” & “B” groups. Children can come three days per week, when not in school. The children will receive instruction from the school system, free breakfast, lunch and snack, and engage in various activities. Application forms to enroll your child/children are at the church office. The church is located at 31 Promise Lane, off of Womack St. Office hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The church building will also be open for worship service and form pick-up on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Forms can also be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to you. Space is limited, first come, first served. For more information call (828)369-7977 or email office@franklincma.com.

Swain County Genealogical and Historical Society that is normally held on the first Thursday of the month is once again being postponed. The society will continue to evaluate month to month and resume meetings when it is safe for all to be in such a gathering.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike Yellow Patch to Betty Creek in Standing Indian recreational area, on Saturday, Sept. 5. Take a horse trail to FS Rd. 67 hop over on the AT and come back to Betty Creek. Good views from the AT. Hike limit 10 people. Total Hike Distance will be 6 miles, rating M, Elevation: 500′. Meet at Westgate Plaza at 9 a.m. For more information or reservations, call Gail Lehman at (828)524-5298.

The North Shore Cemetery Association will be hosting a downscaled version of the Reunion on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be a “drop-in event” to accommodate those who want to see some of the others they have been missing. There will be no organized services or agenda. Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs and other items necessary for an outdoor picnic while maintaining social distancing. Bring your own food and drinks as sharing food and/or utensils is prohibited. The reuninon will be held at the Deep Creek Picnic Shelter north of Bryson City. Follow directional signs from US 19/74 to the Deep Creek Entrance. The Picnic Shelter is straight ahead ¼-mile on the left.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org

Crawford Senior Center is hosting Zoom classes. Zoom classes will include exercise, tai chi, and others. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Macon Chips, the Franklin Wood Carving Club will meet on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Franklin High School Wood Shop. They will continue to meet on Thursdays. Participants are asked to comply with social distancing and other endemic protocols. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend. For more information, call Contact D Lansont (828)369-2144.

Uptown Gallery on Main Street new hours are Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell St. is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where folks can drive up and get a box of food. No paperwork; no questions asked. Backpacks are delivered to the schools on Fridays and the bus drivers take the regular lunch and also the backpacks to the families on their Friday deliveries.

Five Fire Departments in Macon County – Nantahala, Cullasaja, Sky Valley, Clarks Chapel, and Burningtown – are open Monday thru Fridays for drive up deliveries from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone who needs food. The fire departments and CareNet have plenty of food and MANNA is making deliveries from Asheville twice a month. No one should be going hungry; the food is plentiful.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.