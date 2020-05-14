Community Calendar May 14, 2020

All A.A. meetings in the greater Franklin area including Otto have been suspended until further notice. To speak with a member of A.A. call 828 349-4357 or 828 837-4440 or visit www.aawnc80.com.

Franklin Covenant Church is offering a curbside Food Pantry on Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 265 Belleview Park Road.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Jackson County Branch of the NC NAACP Online Meeting will be held on Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m. The program topic is “Confronting the Rise of Racial Violence in the COVID Era.” Email jcnaacp54ab@gmail.com to receive instructions to join online. The public is welcome to join this meeting.

Franklin Covenant Church has a grocery delivery service for anyone at higher risk for COVID-19. If you are unable to leave home to get the supplies you need due to sickness, disability or age, please contact us for more details. The only cost to you would be the items you order, there is no delivery charge. FCCdelivery@yahoo.com

Adult Day Care at the Senior Center is closed until further notice. This action is consistent with other adult day cares in the region and across the state as they are either in the process of have already ceased providing this service.

Nantahala Hiking Club Hikes have been canceled until further notice.

Gastric Bypass Support Group will not meet in April.

Taste of Scotland and Celtic Festival scheduled for June 19 and 20 has been cancelled. The next Taste of Scotland is scheduled for June 18 through 20, 2021.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

Volunteer at Angel Medical Center Enjoy the reward of making someone else’s day brighter by sharing your talents and time. Become a volunteer at Angel Medical Center. Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as mail and flower delivery, guest service, information desk assistance, student volunteer programs, pet therapy, chaplain, administrative support and more. For more information, call (828)349-6639 or email Bonnie.Peggs@msj.org.

CareNet on Bidwell St. is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where folks can drive up and get a box of food. No paperwork; no questions asked. Backpacks are delivered to the schools on Fridays and the bus drivers take the regular lunch and also the backpacks to the families on their Friday deliveries.

Five Fire Departments in Macon County – Nantahala, Cullasaja, Sky Valley, Clarks Chapel, and Burningtown – are open Monday thru Fridays for drive up deliveries from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone who needs food. The fire departments and CareNet have plenty of food and MANNA is making deliveries from Asheville twice a month. No one should be going hungry; the food is plentiful.