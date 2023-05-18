Community Calendar May 18, 2023

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; allergies in the family; and any specialty items needed, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Start Your Recovery.org is a groundbreaking website developed by bringing together experts in substance misuse treatment from leading nonprofit, academic, and government institutions. Through this resource, the community can find local support and treatment options; hear stories from individuals with similar life experiences; and learn about recognizing and dealing with substance misuse.

Thursday Painters meet every thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Uptown Gallery located at 30 East Main in Franklin. All skill levels are welcome. Free to the public. Bring your project, supplies and a bag lunch. For more information call (828)349-4607 or 28734pm@gmail.com

Historic Rickman Store is open Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 259 Cowee Creek Rd. Built in 1895 the store is full of historical information, displays. Music jams begin at noon. Limited parking with additional parking available at Cowee School Arts and Heritage Center a short walking distance.

M.S. Support Group of Macon County will meet on Thursday, May 18, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Macon County Senior Center. Family members and caregivers are welcome to attend. For more information go to facebook MS Support Group of Macon County.

Prentiss Church Food Pantry will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane. For more information, call (828)369-3885.

Heartland Band Old Time Gospel Singing will be held on Friday, May 19, 6 to 8 p.m., at West Franklin Church, located on Sloan Rd., next to the Forest Service office. All are welcome.

Drive through Hot Lunch Food Pantry items and prayer as requested will be held on Saturday, May 20, 11am-? Franklin Covenant Church. 265 Belleview Park Rd.

Aglow International Meeting will be held on Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at the First Pentecost Church, 164 Iotla Church Rd., Franklin. For more information call, Marybeth at (407)951-4286.

“Medicare 101” an introduction to Medicare health insurance, what it is and how it works will be offered at the Crawford Senior Center on Tuesday, May 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. Presentation is provided by the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program. The center is located at 108 Wayah Street Franklin. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, May 24, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Donate blood on May 25, 10 am. to 3 pm. at Southwestern Community College, Burrell Building. To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800)733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Visually Impaired Support Group will not meet on Thursday, May 25, because they will be on a field trip to Asheville to visit a company that produces items for the visually impaired and blind. Meetings will resume in June.

‘Growing Dahlias’ presentation by Allen Haas will be held on Friday, June 9, 11 a.m., at the Environmental Resource Center, 1624 Lakeside Drive (next to the Landfill) in Franklin. Presented by the Macon County Master Gardeners Association. Public is welcome.

International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) seeks host families for the 2023/24 School Year. Students are 15-18 years old and from Europe, Asia and South America. Students have their own health insurance and money to pay for their expenses. Family application process includes completing online application, reference checks, background checks and a home visit interview. Families can host for a full school year or semester program and do not need to have children or teens in their homes. Ongoing Support is provided to the family and student throughout the student’s stay. For more information, call Donna Bell (828)421-8843; or email dbell@icesusa.org; or www.icesusa.org.

Girl Scout Daisy and Brownie Volunteers needed for Troop 2996 in Franklin. This is a great opportunity to help 5 to 8 year olds learn and grow. For more information, call Diane Peltz at (828)371-2823 or email dianepeltz1953@gmail.com.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is open Friday and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina and all over the world.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library and on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Uptown Gallery Children and Adult Art Classes and Workshops in acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, precious metal clay and glass fusing. Free painting in the classroom Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Participants are responsible for their own project and a bag lunch. Membership meeting second Sunday of the month at 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St. in Franklin. For more information, call (828)349-4607.

A.A. Meetings Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or is interested in the A.A. recovery program. In person meetings with Covid 19 preventive measures are held on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd., Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Monday, noon, Tuesday, 8 a.m, and Thursday, noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St., and Wednesday, 7 p.m., at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. Online Meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Crawford Senior Center officers a variety of classes to older adults in Macon County. Classes include arts, crafts, exercise, and more. They also offer a variety of support groups: dementia caregivers, visually impaired persons, grief support and multiple sclerosis support group. For more information, call (828)349-2058 ext. 0.

Crawford Senior Center Care Connection Adult Day Program offers activities and supervision for adults with dementia and other forms of memory loss. For more information, call (828)349-0211 ext. 0.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church Monday nights, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org.

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes include exercise, tai chi, and more. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.