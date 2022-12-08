Community effort keeping school children warm

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Even though the official first day of winter is close to a month away on Dec. 21,

regional temperatures have been below freezing several mornings; and, Christine Drake, who drives buses for South Macon Elementary, noticed children struggling with the cold.

Drake’s sister is Patty Raby, owner of Kaylee’s Closet, which donates clothing and other necessities to foster and adoptive parents. Raby began providing Drake with extra gloves and hats to make them available in a basket for students to pick up as they entered or exited her bus.

Raby and Drake soon began discussing how some children on other buses must need gloves and hats as well.

“We felt we should make enough to fill all of the South Macon Elementary buses,” said Sheryl Burns, a local teacher of and provider of hand-dyed and knitted goods, who decided to assist with the effort.

The volunteer effort has been dubbed “Warmth on Wheels.” Area knitting and seamstress volunteers were called upon to craft mittens and hats for children.

“We created mittens kits, which are cut-out sections of fleece,

as well as the pattern to make them,” said Burns. Volunteers have been picking up the kits at A Stitch in Time at 23 Macon Center Drive just off 23/441 in East Franklin, making the mittens, and then returning them to the store.

“So far, the community has made over 200 mittens,” said Burns, who also has been knitting hats with volunteers.

Burns explained that people can also purchase new hats and mittens to donate, and they can be dropped off at A Stitch in Time, Silver Threads, or Kaylee’s Closet. Each week, the items fill baskets on the buses and students can take them for themselves and/or siblings – no questions asked.

“It just saddens me that kids might be cold,” said Burns. “And one thing that’s great about this small town is that people do what they need to do to make sure everyone has what they need.”

Burns said she expects the effort to continue every year. “We want it to grow so that we can also supply students riding Macon County middle and high school buses.”

For more information about volunteering for Warmth on Wheels, leave a message through Kaylee’s Closet website or Facebook page.